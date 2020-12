Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARBER, RAYMOND DEWAYNE

2304 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BELL, GARY WAYNE

475 STONERIDGE DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CALLOWAY, CYNTHIA LASHON

1508 ARLINGTON AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CARSON, KIARA CHARDAY

8336 HUNTER HILL COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

PROBATION VIOLATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)

---

CLARK, HOLLY BETH

89 WOODIE DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CRUTCHER, JAVARES KENTREL

1664 GREENDALE WAY HIXSON, 373434852

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

DANIEL, JEREMY PATRICK

2300 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

DAVIS, MONICKA SHONTA

13822 MOUNT TABOR RD SODDY DAISY, 373797932

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

DRAWDY, DALTON LOUIS

6390 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

DURAH, MARTEZ DESEAN

6748 HARBOR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGG BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ROBBERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ROBBERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS FIREARM )

---

GRAVITTE, LYNDSEY BROOKE

975 BEASON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374052619

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH FOR RESALE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA)

---

HAYES, MARCUS ALTWON

509 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HILL, HARRY DELANO

2418 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

JOHNSON, MEGAN KATHLEEN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 30741

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

JONES, MAURICE LOVELL

2121 CLEVELAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OXYCODONE FOR RESALE)

---

KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374045419

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

KOSTIUK, MICHAEL CASHMERE

1425 ARAPAHO DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION 9POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSSION OF DRUG PARAPH

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

MANG, CUONG KIM

5700 ROPER STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

STALKING

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

---

MCCLAIN, CURTIS LAMONT

5684 GEORGETOWN RD.

HOPEWEL, 37312Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE---MCMILLER, ALEXANDRIA BRIEANNA1719 CRESTDALE CHARLOTTE, 28216Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MEYERS, ALLEN KEITHHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 45331Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---MINSHEW, DAVID LEE202 WHITINBURG ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---MOORE, BRADLEY SCOTT154 COLONY CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37374Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---PALMER, HEATHER NICOLH6915 MOCKINGBIRD LN HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---POSLEY, JEFFERY MCKINLEY4931 SWAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37216Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALIGHT LAW VIOLATION---PRUITT, CHRISTOPHER ELIJAH1213 LOVELADY LEWIS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVEHICULAR ASSAULTVEHICULAR ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SAINT, STEVEN RAY507 ROYAL CREST HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---SHIFFLETT, ALEXANDRA GAIL1644 PARTRIDGE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STEELE, JESSICA2001 GARFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00 (AUTOMOBILE)---TURPEINEN, ANGELA LINEA12807 PIERCE RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMVIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METHAVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF AMPHETAMINE)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)---WALTERS, TIFFANI AMBER3106 MOSELEY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)EVADING ARRESTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---WATKINS, ZACHARY TYLER KEY160D SALEM WAY DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE IPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---WATSON, KAMENO MICHAEL3930 WEBB OAKS COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---WILLIAMS, DEONTA SHAWN1103 GROVE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IICONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---YEARWOOD, JARED1516 ELI RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyRECKLESS DRIVINGEVADING ARREST(THEFT OVER $10,000)