Apartment Building Damaged By Fire Monday Morning In East Ridge

An apartment building was damaged by fire early Monday morning in East Ridge.

At approximately 7:32 a.m., East Ridge Fire, Police, Lifeguard EMS, and Puckett EMS were dispatched to a reported apartment fire, at 100 Dorrah Lane.

Upon arrival, crews reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof of the apartment building. Crews started evacuation of the occupants and crews started an interior fire attack.

A second alarm was requested for additional manpower and equipment from Tri-State Mutual Aid.

One occupant was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene and released.

No other injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist with the displaced occupants.



The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire departments fire invention Division.







Mutual Aid departments who responded to the scene were:

Catoosa Engine 7

Catoosa Truck 3

Chattanooga Squad 13

Chattanooga Ladder 13

Hamilton County Rescue Rehab

Hamilton County Emergency Management Air Trailor





Mutual Aid coverage at stations were:

Tri-Community Engine

Rossville Engine