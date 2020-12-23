Hamilton County Has 4 More COVID Deaths, 555 New Cases; Tennessee Has 7,221 New Cases, 111 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 555 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with 203 patients hospitalized and a record 63 in Intensive Care Units. Ten others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 106 are county residents.The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 26,718.There were four more deaths from the virus in the county on Tuesday, three male and one female, three were White, one was Black, one between the ages of 21-30, two between the ages of 71-80, and one over the age of 81, bringing the total to 251.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 22,416, which is 84 percent, and there are 4,051 active cases.The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 541,240 on Wednesday with 7,221 new cases.There have been 111 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 6,380, said state Health Department officials.The state currently has 2,934 people hospitalized from the virus, 46 more than on Tuesday.Testing numbers are above 5.386 million across the state.