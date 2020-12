Georgia Has 49 More COVID Deaths And 5,496 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 49 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,808.There were 5,496 new cases, as that total reached 558,177 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 41,778, up 375 from Tuesday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 3,185 cases, up 45; 37 deaths, up 1; 157 hospitalizations, up 3Chattooga County: 1,513 cases, up 13; 44 deaths, up 1; 102 hospitalizations, up 1Dade County: 708 cases, up 16; 7 deaths; 38 hospitalizationsWalker County: 3,743 cases, up 53; 54 deaths; 167 hospitalizations, up 2Whitfield County: 10,690 cases, up 130; 117 deaths; 521 hospitalizations, up 6

