December 4, 2020
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 43 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,922.
There were 5,023 new cases, the highest day recorded, ... (click for more)
The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who used a stolen bank card to make more than $400 in fraudulent purchases. The card was stolen from a car parked ... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 43 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,922.
There were 5,023 new cases, the highest day recorded, as that total reached 438,300 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 35,783, up 212 from Thursday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 2,168 ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff's Department or police departments around the world, they are not perfect, they make mistakes, unlike the newly proposed “Community Control Board” that is perfect from the onset.
Yesterday, I heard the sheriff of Ramsey County, St. Paul, Mn. say, “Crime is rampant in Dollar Generals, Walgreens, CVS, etc. stores in St. ... (click for more)
In just the first half of this week alone, Chattanooga has had four murders, has been chosen for another year among the “Top Ten Most Dangerous Cities in the United States,” and had a “coalition” of do-nothing activists propose a broad-reaching “Community Control Board” – answerable to no one. The plan, as submitted to the Election Commission to be included on the March 2021 ballot ... (click for more)
Since its inception, the Red Wolves have been very intent on being equally as impactful off the pitch as they are on it. The organization has been consistently active in the community over the past two years, most recently providing thousands of meals to children in need affected by school closures due to COVID-19. This week, owner Bob Martino and Lana Martino took the intent to ... (click for more)
It all began with Marvin Gaye.
On February 13, 1983, under the bright lights of Los Angeles’ Inglewood forum and before the stars of the silver screen and the hardwood, Motown’s greatest singer redefined the national anthem with a two-minute and 37 second rendition of America’s song. Usually an exhibition of a singer’s range (at best) and a screeching mess at worst, Gaye transformed ... (click for more)