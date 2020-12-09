 Wednesday, December 9, 2020 51.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Hakeem Says State Should Divest Itself Of Nearly $80 Million In McDonald's Stock Due To Allegations By Black Franchisees

Rep. Yusuf Hakeem said the state should divest itself of almost $80 million in McDonald's Restaurant stock because of allegations in a lawsuit brought by some Black franchiees.

His letter says:

Dear Treasurer Lillard,

I write to concur with the request made of you by Representative Towns in September of this year to reconsider the Tennessee Treasury's investment in McDonald's stock.

The allegations in the amended complaint filed against McDonald's on behalf of 77 former Black franchisees are disturbing, and even more troubling is the significant decline in the number of McDonald's Black franchisees. I share the concern expressed by Representative Towns' that the Tennessee Treasury currently holds nearly $80 million of McDonald's stock and I likewise believe we should use this moment to take a stand for racial equality and divest our state's stock in McDonald's.

Studies have shown that income inequality leads to higher rates of health and social problems. While these former franchisees sought to achieve the American dream and financial security, McDonald's allegedly took steps to ensure that African-American owners were not afforded the same opportunity to succeed at the same levels as White franchisees financially. The State of Tennessee should not support any business that systematically engages in harmful practices to Black business owners and further widens the income gap. Sadly, the company has a well documented history of racial discrimination and based on the allegations in the lawsuit; they still have much work to do. Until McDonald's takes steps to correct its misdeeds, Tennesseans should not reward the company by holding onto nearly $80 million in its stock. Please call me at your convenience to discuss.

Sincerely,
State Representative Yusuf Hakeem


Opinion

Bill Of Rights Day: Celebrating The Fourth Amendment

A little-known day of commemoration, Bill of Rights Day, will soon be upon us. It was on Dec. 15, 1791, that the first 10 Amendments to the United States Constitution—the Bill of Rights—were ratified. One hundred fifty years later, in 1941, Congress passed a joint resolution calling on the president to designate Dec. 15 as Bill of Rights Day. In response, President Franklin D. Roosevelt ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: America’s Biggest ‘F’

Fairfax County, Va. is the largest “suburb” of Washington, D.C. It is a county that is home to 1.15 million people and Fairfax was the first U.S. county, affluent mind you, to reach a six-figure median household income. You’ll find everything there from our CIA headquarters to George Washington’s ever-enthralling plantation – Mount Vernon – and its public-school district is the ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Lookouts To Remain Part Of Minor League Baseball

The Chattanooga Lookouts, who were on a list of possible minor league franchises to be cut, will say in the minor leagues. The Cincinnati Reds plan to extend their working relationship with the local club. Chattanooga will be one of 120 cities where minor league baseball will continue in a new alignment. They are one of 120 teams that will be included in the new configuration ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: When Fans Cross The Line

I have written many times before about fans who go too far in terms of hiring and firing coaches. Of course they never really have any influence in personnel changes but some feel obligated to put their two cents worth in no matter what. Once again that seems to be the case involving Tennessee football. Less than a year ago, Coach Jeremy Pruitt was the darling of SEC coaches. He ... (click for more)


