Carlton Hood Gets 27 Months In Federal Prison On Gun Charge

Carlton Hood has been sentenced to serve 27 months in federal prison on a felon with a gun charge.

He appeared before Judge Sandy Mattice.

On. Dec. 7, 2016, Chattanooga Police stopped a car being driven by Hood. Police said they saw him throw an item out the window before he was stopped.

He later admitted he had tossed a .380 handgun. Police found the loaded gun.

Police found at the time he was wanted for possession of cocaine for resale. 

At the jail police found in his rectum baggies of cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana. 


