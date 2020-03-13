 Friday, March 13, 2020 64.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

CSO Cancels All Performances Through April 2 Due To Venue Closures

Friday, March 13, 2020

The Chattanooga Symphony & Opera will cancel all performances through April 2 due to the closure of the Tivoli Theatre and Chattanooga State Community College. All CSO educational programming and Chattanooga Symphony & Opera Youth Orchestra activities will also be suspended until Monday, March 30, due to the closure of the Hamilton County Schools.

As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, the city of Chattanooga has recommended that the Tivoli Theatre halt all scheduled concerts through Friday, April 3 or until the city is comfortable with the theatre re-opening.

Impacted CSO performances include Lights! Camera! Pops! on March 21, Disney in Concert Tale as Old as Time on March 28, and Dona Nobis Pacem on April 2. Apollo & Jupiter, scheduled to take place at the Chattanooga State Humanities Theatre on March 15, has also been cancelled due to Chattanooga State’s decisions to suspend all on-campus events until March 31, but efforts are being made to reschedule the performance. 

“We support the city’s decision to keep its citizens safe from this unprecedented pandemic, but of course are disappointed to cancel so many events,” said Samantha Teter, CSO Executive Director. “This will be a difficult time for the organization and its musicians, so we ask for patience and understanding as we move through this cancellation process.”

Ticketholders are encouraged to donate their ticket back to the CSO or exchange their tickets for a future performance. Refunds will also be available for all patrons with tickets to cancelled concerts. To learn more, please contact the CSO Box Office at cortenzo@chattanoogasymphony.org.  

All performances and activities scheduled after April 2 will be evaluated as soon as more information is provided by the mayor’s office, including Michael Cavanaugh: The Music of Billy Joel & More on April 18 and Pictures at an Exhibition on April 30. Updates on any additional programming changes will be available at chattanoogasymphony.org and www.facebook.com/ChattSymphony.


Dalton Gang Member Sentenced To 15 Years In Federal Prison

Lookout Mountain, Ga., Sets Coronavirus Protocol; Cracking Down On Vehicle Thefts

Dalton Gang Member Sentenced To 15 Years In Federal Prison

Florencio Rodriguez, a member of the Sureños 13 gang and multi-convicted felon, has been sentenced to consecutive, maximum terms of imprisonment for unlawfully possessing firearms, including a sawed-off shotgun with an obliterated serial number. “Gang members are relentless in their attempts to prey upon vulnerable communities in this district, including in North Georgia,” said ... (click for more)

Lookout Mountain, Ga., Sets Coronavirus Protocol; Cracking Down On Vehicle Thefts

Lookout Mountain, Ga., Police Chief Todd Gann, at the town council meeting, outlined the town’s protocol for handling the threat from the coronavirus. First, he said if a person does not feel well, to call before going to an emergency room so hospitals will not be overwhelmed. He said plans are being made to do drive-through tests for the virus and that procedures have been created ... (click for more)

Opinion

Roy's Extraordinary Real Life Experiences Should Be Remembered

Roy Exum’s response to the letter writer who accused him of growing up with a silver spoon in his mouth is perhaps the best piece ever published in this opinion section. What a fascinating recount of his experiences growing up as Roy McDonald's grandson. The ethic, discipline, lessons-learned history of this family is truly inspiring. I, too, knew Mr. Roy and was in the middle ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: When Not To Protest

The United States' top women’s soccer team won the prestigious ‘SheBelieves Cup’ in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday night, beating Japan 3-1 to tighten its grip on world dominance. The ‘SheBelieves’ invites the top four teams in the world – England and Spain the other two this year – and in what just might have been the last packed stadium we’ll hear about for a while as the coronavirus ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Softball Cancels Play In Clearwater, Returning To Chattanooga Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and health pandemic, the Chattanooga Mocs softball team season has canceled plans to play in the Clearwater Tournament this weekend and will travel back to campus on Friday. Per the Southern Conference, all spring sport competition is suspended through March 30 th . NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors announced cancelations ... (click for more)

NISL Suspends Season For 30 Days; Chattanooga FC Home Opener Delayed

Fans will have to wait a bit longer for the professional home debut of the Chattanooga Football Club. The National Independent Soccer League announced Thursday afternoon that they are suspending the season for 30 days, effective immediately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According a release sent via Twitter, “the NISL will use this time to monitor this situation in consultation ... (click for more)


