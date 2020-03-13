CSO Cancels All Performances Through April 2 Due To Venue Closures

The Chattanooga Symphony & Opera will cancel all performances through April 2 due to the closure of the Tivoli Theatre and Chattanooga State Community College. All CSO educational programming and Chattanooga Symphony & Opera Youth Orchestra activities will also be suspended until Monday, March 30, due to the closure of the Hamilton County Schools.



As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, the city of Chattanooga has recommended that the Tivoli Theatre halt all scheduled concerts through Friday, April 3 or until the city is comfortable with the theatre re-opening.

Impacted CSO performances include Lights! Camera! Pops! on March 21, Disney in Concert Tale as Old as Time on March 28, and Dona Nobis Pacem on April 2. Apollo & Jupiter, scheduled to take place at the Chattanooga State Humanities Theatre on March 15, has also been cancelled due to Chattanooga State’s decisions to suspend all on-campus events until March 31, but efforts are being made to reschedule the performance.



“We support the city’s decision to keep its citizens safe from this unprecedented pandemic, but of course are disappointed to cancel so many events,” said Samantha Teter, CSO Executive Director. “This will be a difficult time for the organization and its musicians, so we ask for patience and understanding as we move through this cancellation process.”



Ticketholders are encouraged to donate their ticket back to the CSO or exchange their tickets for a future performance. Refunds will also be available for all patrons with tickets to cancelled concerts. To learn more, please contact the CSO Box Office at cortenzo@chattanoogasymphony. org .



All performances and activities scheduled after April 2 will be evaluated as soon as more information is provided by the mayor’s office, including Michael Cavanaugh: The Music of Billy Joel & More on April 18 and Pictures at an Exhibition on April 30. Updates on any additional programming changes will be available at chattanoogasymphony.org and www.facebook.com/ChattSymphony .