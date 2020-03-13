 Friday, March 13, 2020 62.0°F   overcast   Overcast

TVA Closing Raccoon Mountain Visitor Center, Delaying Opening Of Campgrounds

As part of its ongoing response to the coronavirus outbreak, TVA is closing its Raccoon Mountain visitor center and delaying the opening of additional visitor centers and the five campgrounds it operates near its hydroelectric dams. In addition, visitor access to all TVA office facilities is being restricted.

Staffed visitor centers at Fontana, Norris and Kentucky dams that were originally scheduled to open on Saturday, April 4, will be delayed until the current outbreak has abated.  Unstaffed visitor centers will remain open along with more than 200,000 acres of TVA’s managed public land.

TVA’s campgrounds at Douglas Dam headwater and tailwater, Cherokee Dam, Melton Hill Dam and Watauga Dam originally scheduled to open on Sunday, March 15, will delay their opening dates by at least 30 days.

In addition, TVA offices and service centers located across its service area are restricting visitor access. Members of the public requiring assistance with TVA’s environmental stewardship activities, including 26a permits and land use permits, should contact the TVA Public Lands Information Center at 800-882-5263 or by e-mail at plic@tva.gov.

Officials said, "We regret the inconvenience caused by these necessary decisions to protect employees and the volunteers who staff our facilities."

For the latest information on additional coronavirus impacts on TVA, its facilities or planned activities, please visit tva.gov or follow TVA’s social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter.


PHOTOS: Empty Mary Ann Garber Elementary That Might Become Vocational School

Governor Lee Issues Guidance For Mass Gatherings, Schools, State Employees, And State Capitol Building

Georgia Senators Perdue And Loeffler Respond To Trump's National Emergency Declaration


The former Mary Ann Garber Elementary on Roanoke Avenue is being eyed for renovation and conversion into a vocational school for Hamilton County focusing on construction-related trades. (click for more)

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Friday issued further guidance regarding mass gatherings, schools, state employees and the State Capitol Building as more confirmed cases of COVID-19 surface in ... (click for more)

Georgia Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler commented on President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration and Governor Brian Kemp’s public health emergency declaration , which will ... (click for more)




Roy's Extraordinary Real Life Experiences Should Be Remembered

Roy Exum’s response to the letter writer who accused him of growing up with a silver spoon in his mouth is perhaps the best piece ever published in this opinion section. What a fascinating recount of his experiences growing up as Roy McDonald's grandson. The ethic, discipline, lessons-learned history of this family is truly inspiring. I, too, knew Mr. Roy and was in the middle ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: When Not To Protest

The United States' top women’s soccer team won the prestigious ‘SheBelieves Cup’ in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday night, beating Japan 3-1 to tighten its grip on world dominance. The ‘SheBelieves’ invites the top four teams in the world – England and Spain the other two this year – and in what just might have been the last packed stadium we’ll hear about for a while as the coronavirus ... (click for more)

USA South Athletic Conference Releases Statement On COVID-19 Status

The following is a release from the USA South Athletic Conference concerning the COVID-19 pandemic: Due to the ongoing spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), with the safety and well-being of students and campus communities being paramount, the Presidents Council of the USA South Athletic Conference has unanimously decided to cancel all remaining regular season, including ... (click for more)

UTC Softball Cancels Play In Clearwater, Returning To Chattanooga Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and health pandemic, the Chattanooga Mocs softball team season has canceled plans to play in the Clearwater Tournament this weekend and will travel back to campus on Friday. Per the Southern Conference, all spring sport competition is suspended through March 30 th . NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors announced cancelations ... (click for more)


