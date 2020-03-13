TVA Closing Raccoon Mountain Visitor Center, Delaying Opening Of Campgrounds

As part of its ongoing response to the coronavirus outbreak, TVA is closing its Raccoon Mountain visitor center and delaying the opening of additional visitor centers and the five campgrounds it operates near its hydroelectric dams. In addition, visitor access to all TVA office facilities is being restricted.

Staffed visitor centers at Fontana, Norris and Kentucky dams that were originally scheduled to open on Saturday, April 4, will be delayed until the current outbreak has abated. Unstaffed visitor centers will remain open along with more than 200,000 acres of TVA’s managed public land.

TVA’s campgrounds at Douglas Dam headwater and tailwater, Cherokee Dam, Melton Hill Dam and Watauga Dam originally scheduled to open on Sunday, March 15, will delay their opening dates by at least 30 days.

In addition, TVA offices and service centers located across its service area are restricting visitor access. Members of the public requiring assistance with TVA’s environmental stewardship activities, including 26a permits and land use permits, should contact the TVA Public Lands Information Center at 800-882-5263 or by e-mail at plic@tva.gov.

Officials said, "We regret the inconvenience caused by these necessary decisions to protect employees and the volunteers who staff our facilities."

For the latest information on additional coronavirus impacts on TVA, its facilities or planned activities, please visit tva.gov or follow TVA’s social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter.