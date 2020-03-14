 Sunday, March 15, 2020 59.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

State Attorney General Hits Hixson Brothers, Matt And Noah Colvin, For Price Gouging During Coronavirus Crisis

Saturday, March 14, 2020

The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office has ordered Matt Colvin and Noah Colvin of Hixson  to stop buying and selling medical goods and products following reports of possible price gouging while an investigation into their actions is underway.

The brothers were featured in a New York Times article about their recent actions in buying up items that have quickly become scarce in the coronavirus crisis. They bought the items in mass after first hitting Chattanooga area stores and then driving into Kentucky after word first broke about the deadly new virus strain.

Amazon, after coming under heavy criticism, eventually stopped the practice of allowing individuals to sell sought after health items at greatly inflated prices.

One of the brothers posed for a photo at a Hixson storage facility where he wound up with 17,700 hand sanitizers.

Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III said he has reason to believe the brothers bought these items at stores in both Tennessee and Kentucky. He said, “We will not tolerate price gouging in this time of exceptional need, and we will take aggressive action to stop it.

“During this pandemic, we ask that you report suspicious activity to the Division of Consumer Affairs and refrain from threatening or hostile communication with individuals or businesses you may suspect are price gouging. Our team will review complaints closely and we are prepared to act to protect Tennesseans.”

“This is a time where we have to focus on helping our neighbors, not profiting from them,” said Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. “We’re not going to tolerate selfish actions that put the health of Kentuckians at risk, and I’m grateful for Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery’s partnership in bringing an end to this harmful scheme.”

On Thursday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee declared a state of emergency prompted by the spread of COVID-19, or coronavirus. The declaration triggers the state’s anti-price gouging law which prohibits vendors from charging too much during a crisis tied to a state of emergency.

Under the law, the Attorney General’s Office can put a stop to price gouging and seek refunds for consumers. The courts may also impose civil penalties against price gougers for every violation. The law applies to all levels of the supply chain from the manufacturer to the distributor to the retailer.

Click here to file a complaint: https://www.tn.gov/attorneygeneral/working-for-tennessee/consumer/file-a-complaint.html.

Report as many details as possible such as the name and location of the merchant, the date and time of your purchase, the method of payment, the price of the item in days prior to the sudden price increase, and the price you paid. Always keep your receipts. Include pictures of the displayed price if possible.


March 15, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

March 14, 2020

Police Blotter: Squabble Breaks Out After Man Gives Wife's Shoes To Another Woman; Woman's Hair Never Arrives

March 14, 2020

Reward Offered For Arrest And Conviction Of Those Responsible For Dog Fighting


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABRAMS, JOE BOB 727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County AGGRAVATED ASSAULT --- ADKINS, ANGELA KAY 1300 PARK FORESTER DRIVE CATOOSA, 30742 Age at Arrest: 51 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE --- ARMOUR, DEREK ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Squabble Breaks Out After Man Gives Wife's Shoes To Another Woman; Woman's Hair Never Arrives

Police responded to a property lost on Jordan Drive. A man said he took an Uber from his home to the Jordan Drive address. He said when he arrived he handed his phone to the Uber driver as he was getting out of the vehicle and he did not receive the phone back. He tracked the phone to 2150 Church St, Cleveland, Tn. Police requested Bradley County to attempt to make contact at the ... (click for more)

The Selfish Brothers - And Response

No matter what your political leaning, the New York Times is a prestigious newspaper that is published in multiple countries and recognized worldwide. It is for this reason that any article published in the Times that has a story referencing Chattanooga is especially noteworthy. Today's New York Times has a lengthy article that "highlights" two of our area residents, Matt and Noah ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: More On Corona Virus

Back on those rare afternoons when a Bear Bryant-coached Alabama football team was trailing, this usually early in the game, there would come an electrifying play where Alabama would score and regain the lead. That’s when Coach Bryant would bellow, “Now we got a game! Let’s go … we’re back in it … Now we got a game!” On the Alabama sidelines that battle cry was more famous than ... (click for more)

Bryan Softball Sweeps Double-Header From Milligan College As Sober, Keylon Shine

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. – The Bryan Softball team continued their dominance in Appalachian Athletic Conference play this week when they traveled to Milligan College (Tenn.) and made easy work of the Buffaloes in a doubleheader. The Lions feasted for an overwhelming 15-1 victory in game one before blanking the Buffaloes in game two 2-0, improving to 12-7 overall and a spotless 6-0 in ... (click for more)

Lourdes University Outscores Bryan Nine, 8-1

DAYTON, Tenn. – After three scoreless frames in Wednesday’s non-conference meeting between 16 th -ranked Bryan baseball and the visiting Lourdes University (Ohio) Gray Wolves, it was Lourdes who broke open the scoring with a three-run rally in the fourth. The Gray Wolves were able to keep in front, holding the Lions to just one run in the fifth, before tacking on four insurance ... (click for more)


