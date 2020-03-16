Deeds Office Going To Half Staff, But Keeping Regular Hours; Circuit Court Clerk Closing At 2 PM Each Day

The Hamilton County Register's Office is going to half staff but will continue to keep regular hours.

Hamilton County Register Marc Gravitt said, "My staff and I fully understand the crucial role our office serves to the public, and the economic importance to the local real estate market.

"Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Register's Office will be working with half-staff. We will maintain our normal office hours, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. As always, we will maintain excellent customer service. Your documents and requests for documents will be as fulfilled as quickly as possible.

"During this public health situation, with not only our staff but also our customer’s health as our first priority, we encourage the recommended 'social distancing', by utilizing electronic filings or mailing your documents to our office.

"Our mailing address is 625 Georgia Ave, Room 400, Chattanooga, TN 37402, call 209-6560 or email register.hamiltontn.gov for any information or copy requests.

"We appreciate your cooperation, patience and understanding during this pandemic."

Circuit Court Clerk said the Circuit Court Clerk's Office at the County Courthouse and the civil division of General Sessions Court at the Courts Building will be closing at 2 p.m. each day.

The new schedule is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.