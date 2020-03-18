March 18, 2020
Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury:
No Bills:
1 CHATMAN JR, DAVID CHARLES POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 03/11/2020
Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield signed a local state of emergency declaration on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m." to protect the health and safety of the public during the COVID-19 pandemic." The move follows President Trump’s national emergency declaration and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp's public health emergency declaration.
“While there are currently no confirmed cases ... (click for more)
Senator Lamar Alexander on Wednesday released the following statement after he voted for and the Senate passed, by a vote of 90-8, a second piece of legislation to address the COVID-19 outbreak:
“We are here not as Democrats and Republicans, but we are here to work together to do whatever we can to address COVID-19. Since the federal government is closing down the country ... (click for more)
I'm thinking of those who are out of work right now because of the social distancing policies that are closing businesses and disrupting gig workers.
I’m fortunate enough to be able to work from home. Once a month, we have our house cleaned by a fantastic team of ladies. They won’t be able to come this month. We’ll be paying them anyway, because it’s the right thing to do. They ... (click for more)
I debated whether I should make a passel of good news public, for fear it may lessen the deep concerns and efforts by millions of Americas who are pleading we take the coming coronavirus much more seriously. In my mind we are being far too cavalier – as a nation – in what will be a health and economic catastrophe. On the other hand, we are the greatest country in the world, and ... (click for more)
KNOXVILLE – Tennessee’s collective response to the SEC canceling the remainder of the 2019-20 sporting calendar amounted to a public service endorsement for the unprecedented decision.
UT athletic director Phillip Fulmer and six coaches met with the media on Tuesday. Above all the varying circumstances, they endorsed the need to take this step in response to the coronavirus pandemic. ... (click for more)
USA Softball has released the following statement regarding the “Stand Beside Her” Tour, which was scheduled to be in Chattanooga on April 7 th and hosted by the UTC Mocs.
According to Codi Warren, Managing Director of Communication for the team, “USA Softball will be postponing the “Stand Beside Her” tour, presented by Major League Baseball, until May 11. USA Softball will ... (click for more)