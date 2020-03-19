Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BAKER, MYRON ORLANDO
7139 ROBIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BLOCKER, TABITHA RENEE
2311 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BOSTON, RODNEISHA ELYSE
6306 WALDEN AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
---
BRAGG, DANIEL SCOTT
138 VALLEY BREEZE TRAIL ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO, GA)
---
BROOKER, JASON LEMAR
1705 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING W LICENSE CANCELLED SUSPENDED OR REVOKED
---
BROWN, GERALD MICHAEL
2607 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
---
BURSON, VANESSA RENEE
100 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113757
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
COPENHAVER, DAVID LEE
12101 APISON PIKE APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
CROCKRAN, BRIAN KEITH
6812 GRANDELL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOM.
ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOM. ASSAULT)
---
CURTIS, FRANKLIN A
3418 CLIO AVENUE HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 374072035
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
DAVIS, MICHAEL LIDALE
800 EDDINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OVER 1000
---
FREENEY, ALETA M
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSS OF PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF MARIJUANA
EVIDENCE TAMPERING
POSS OF SCHEDULE 2 DRUG
---
GARZA, KRISTA LEE
7804 JOLLEY WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GREGG, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES
307 CHERRY ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PROHIBITED WEAPONS
---
GREGG, NICOLE MARIE
307 CHERRY ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE V
---
HAMRICK, KELLY DENISE
120 1/2 PARK STREET CHICKAUMGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
---
HESTER, ALLAZAY DIJUAN
1103 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063203
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
JACKSON, ISAIAH
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
KING, AUSTIN CHASE
430 MCCALLIE FERRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
LLOYD, KENDRICK LEBRON
1800 RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
LOWRY, JEREMY MICHAEL
4722 ROLLING GREEN DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
MASSENGALE, SHANE DONAPHAN
3430 HARRIS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
MASTIN, ROBERT SHAVIN
5710 WHITTENBERG STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MATTHEWS, JENNIFER REBECCA
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
MCCROSKEY, TYKEJA ANESIA
74551 ALLMEADE WAY APT 205 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
MCCURDY, TIMOTHY LEMONT
6333 Hansley Dr Chattanooga, 374162732
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
MITCHELL, JUVONTE LEDARUIS
2913 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
NUNEZ, HOMERO
1211 ECHO DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DUI-2ND OFFENSE
---
OWENBY, MICHAEL EDWARD
8336 OAK RIDGE HWY KNOXVILLE, 37931
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PATTERSON, RICHARD
7306 ELAINE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STALKING (AGGRAVATED)
HARASSMENT
---
PAYNE, DANNY JAMES
9500 NORTH VALLEY TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
RANCOURT, WILLIAM L
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
RICH, JONATHAN P
1201 BOYINGTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
SCOTT, JOEY DEAN
210 STUCKEY DR CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(FTA)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SKILES, EDWARD L
8675 BRENDA DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
STOUDEMIRE, RETONYA LESHAE
824 WEST 14TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
---
TUSSEY, PARIS MELYN
5500 BEULAH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
TWILLEY, DAVID J
2309 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WEBB, JUSTIN TYLER
112DOGWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ASSAULT)
---
WILLISON, DAVID THOMAS
4011 TARA DRIVE CAHUTTA, 30710
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
