Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAKER, MYRON ORLANDO

7139 ROBIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BLOCKER, TABITHA RENEE

2311 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BOSTON, RODNEISHA ELYSE

6306 WALDEN AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

---

BRAGG, DANIEL SCOTT

138 VALLEY BREEZE TRAIL ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO, GA)

---

BROOKER, JASON LEMAR

1705 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING W LICENSE CANCELLED SUSPENDED OR REVOKED

---

BROWN, GERALD MICHAEL

2607 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

---

BURSON, VANESSA RENEE

100 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113757

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

COPENHAVER, DAVID LEE

12101 APISON PIKE APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

CROCKRAN, BRIAN KEITH

6812 GRANDELL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOM.

ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOM. ASSAULT)---CURTIS, FRANKLIN A3418 CLIO AVENUE HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 374072035Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---DAVIS, MICHAEL LIDALE800 EDDINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OVER 1000---FREENEY, ALETA MHOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSS OF PARAPHERNALIAPOSS OF MARIJUANAEVIDENCE TAMPERINGPOSS OF SCHEDULE 2 DRUG---GARZA, KRISTA LEE7804 JOLLEY WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GREGG, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES307 CHERRY ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPROHIBITED WEAPONS---GREGG, NICOLE MARIE307 CHERRY ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE V---HAMRICK, KELLY DENISE120 1/2 PARK STREET CHICKAUMGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)---HESTER, ALLAZAY DIJUAN1103 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063203Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---JACKSON, ISAIAHUNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---KING, AUSTIN CHASE430 MCCALLIE FERRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ROBBERYAGGRAVATED ROBBERY---LLOYD, KENDRICK LEBRON1800 RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---LOWRY, JEREMY MICHAEL4722 ROLLING GREEN DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---MASSENGALE, SHANE DONAPHAN3430 HARRIS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---MASTIN, ROBERT SHAVIN5710 WHITTENBERG STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---MATTHEWS, JENNIFER REBECCAHOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---MCCROSKEY, TYKEJA ANESIA74551 ALLMEADE WAY APT 205 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---MCCURDY, TIMOTHY LEMONT6333 Hansley Dr Chattanooga, 374162732Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---MITCHELL, JUVONTE LEDARUIS2913 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IICONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VILIGHT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---NUNEZ, HOMERO1211 ECHO DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDUI-2ND OFFENSE---OWENBY, MICHAEL EDWARD8336 OAK RIDGE HWY KNOXVILLE, 37931Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PATTERSON, RICHARD7306 ELAINE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySTALKING (AGGRAVATED)HARASSMENT---PAYNE, DANNY JAMES9500 NORTH VALLEY TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---RANCOURT, WILLIAM LHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---RICH, JONATHAN P1201 BOYINGTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---SCOTT, JOEY DEAN210 STUCKEY DR CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(FTA)FAILURE TO APPEAR---SKILES, EDWARD L8675 BRENDA DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---STOUDEMIRE, RETONYA LESHAE824 WEST 14TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN---TUSSEY, PARIS MELYN5500 BEULAH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---TWILLEY, DAVID J2309 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---WEBB, JUSTIN TYLER112DOGWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Lookout MountainVIOLATION OF PROBATION(ASSAULT)---WILLISON, DAVID THOMAS4011 TARA DRIVE CAHUTTA, 30710Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

