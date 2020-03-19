 Thursday, March 19, 2020 64.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Thursday, March 19, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAKER, MYRON ORLANDO
7139 ROBIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BLOCKER, TABITHA RENEE
2311 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BOSTON, RODNEISHA ELYSE
6306 WALDEN AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
---
BRAGG, DANIEL SCOTT
138 VALLEY BREEZE TRAIL ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO, GA)
---
BROOKER, JASON LEMAR
1705 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING W LICENSE CANCELLED SUSPENDED OR REVOKED
---
BROWN, GERALD MICHAEL
2607 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
---
BURSON, VANESSA RENEE
100 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113757
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
COPENHAVER, DAVID LEE
12101 APISON PIKE APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
CROCKRAN, BRIAN KEITH
6812 GRANDELL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOM.

ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOM. ASSAULT)
---
CURTIS, FRANKLIN A
3418 CLIO AVENUE HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 374072035
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
DAVIS, MICHAEL LIDALE
800 EDDINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OVER 1000
---
FREENEY, ALETA M
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSS OF PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF MARIJUANA
EVIDENCE TAMPERING
POSS OF SCHEDULE 2 DRUG
---
GARZA, KRISTA LEE
7804 JOLLEY WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GREGG, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES
307 CHERRY ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PROHIBITED WEAPONS
---
GREGG, NICOLE MARIE
307 CHERRY ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE V
---
HAMRICK, KELLY DENISE
120 1/2 PARK STREET CHICKAUMGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
---
HESTER, ALLAZAY DIJUAN
1103 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063203
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
JACKSON, ISAIAH
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
KING, AUSTIN CHASE
430 MCCALLIE FERRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
LLOYD, KENDRICK LEBRON
1800 RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
LOWRY, JEREMY MICHAEL
4722 ROLLING GREEN DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
MASSENGALE, SHANE DONAPHAN
3430 HARRIS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
MASTIN, ROBERT SHAVIN
5710 WHITTENBERG STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MATTHEWS, JENNIFER REBECCA
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
MCCROSKEY, TYKEJA ANESIA
74551 ALLMEADE WAY APT 205 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
MCCURDY, TIMOTHY LEMONT
6333 Hansley Dr Chattanooga, 374162732
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
MITCHELL, JUVONTE LEDARUIS
2913 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
NUNEZ, HOMERO
1211 ECHO DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DUI-2ND OFFENSE
---
OWENBY, MICHAEL EDWARD
8336 OAK RIDGE HWY KNOXVILLE, 37931
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PATTERSON, RICHARD
7306 ELAINE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STALKING (AGGRAVATED)
HARASSMENT
---
PAYNE, DANNY JAMES
9500 NORTH VALLEY TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
RANCOURT, WILLIAM L
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
RICH, JONATHAN P
1201 BOYINGTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
SCOTT, JOEY DEAN
210 STUCKEY DR CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(FTA)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SKILES, EDWARD L
8675 BRENDA DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
STOUDEMIRE, RETONYA LESHAE
824 WEST 14TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
---
TUSSEY, PARIS MELYN
5500 BEULAH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
TWILLEY, DAVID J
2309 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WEBB, JUSTIN TYLER
112DOGWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ASSAULT)
---
WILLISON, DAVID THOMAS
4011 TARA DRIVE CAHUTTA, 30710
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

BAKER, MYRON ORLANDO
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/16/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BLOCKER, TABITHA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/18/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BOSTON, RODNEISHA ELYSE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/11/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
BRAGG, DANIEL SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/15/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO, GA)
BROOKER, JASON LEMAR
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/31/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING W LICENSE CANCELLED SUSPENDED OR REVOKED
BURSON, VANESSA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/17/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COPENHAVER, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/01/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
CURTIS, FRANKLIN A
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/04/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DAVIS, MICHAEL LIDALE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER 1000
GARZA, KRISTA LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/22/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAMRICK, KELLY DENISE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/16/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
HESTER, ALLAZAY DIJUAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/29/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HILL, STEPHEN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/19/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JACKSON, ISAIAH
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/31/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
KING, AUSTIN CHASE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/01/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
LLOYD, KENDRICK LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/25/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
LOWRY, JEREMY MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/04/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MASSENGALE, SHANE DONAPHAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/13/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
MASTIN, ROBERT SHAVIN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/14/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MATTHEWS, JENNIFER REBECCA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/16/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MCCROSKEY, TYKEJA ANESIA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/13/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MCCURDY, TIMOTHY LEMONT
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/01/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MITCHELL, JUVONTE LEDARUIS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/27/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OWENBY, MICHAEL EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/15/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PATTERSON, RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/14/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • STALKING (AGGRAVATED)
  • HARASSMENT
PAYNE, DANNY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 03/17/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RANCOURT, WILLIAM L
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/25/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SKILES, EDWARD L
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/30/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TUSSEY, PARIS MELYN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/05/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WILLISON, DAVID THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/01/1995
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


March 19, 2020

CHI Memorial Is Latest Local Hospital To Further Tighten Visitation; Joining Erlanger And Parkridge

March 19, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

March 18, 2020

15-Year Old Arrested In Connection With Sept. 28 Murder Of Marshon Langford, 40


CHI Memorial said it will have a new visitation policy in effect at noon on Thursday. The health system "is adopting a highly restrictive visitation policy designed to protect our patients and ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAKER, MYRON ORLANDO 7139 ROBIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 47 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police with the assistance of the Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred in the 3800 block of Larry Drive on Sept. ... (click for more)




Breaking News

CHI Memorial Is Latest Local Hospital To Further Tighten Visitation; Joining Erlanger And Parkridge

CHI Memorial said it will have a new visitation policy in effect at noon on Thursday. The health system "is adopting a highly restrictive visitation policy designed to protect our patients and associates." The following changes will remain in effect until further notice. No visitors will be allowed in the in-patient setting. Outpatient procedures/surgery or outpatient ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAKER, MYRON ORLANDO 7139 ROBIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 47 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- BLOCKER, TABITHA RENEE 2311 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- BOSTON, RODNEISHA ELYSE 6306 WALDEN ... (click for more)

Opinion

Good News On The Coronavirus

Mr. Exum, Thank you for stepping out of our fear-engulfed culture to bring us good news on the coronavirus! Who would have thought West Point classmates? Hats off to these young men and their example of leadership - Refreshing, Encouraging and Calming! Tanya Goodpasture Ooltewah (click for more)

Take Care Of Each Other - And Response (2)

I'm thinking of those who are out of work right now because of the social distancing policies that are closing businesses and disrupting gig workers. I’m fortunate enough to be able to work from home. Once a month, we have our house cleaned by a fantastic team of ladies. They won’t be able to come this month. We’ll be paying them anyway, because it’s the right thing to do. They ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: UT's Response To Coronavirus Actions

KNOXVILLE – Tennessee’s collective response to the SEC canceling the remainder of the 2019-20 sporting calendar amounted to a public service endorsement for the unprecedented decision. UT athletic director Phillip Fulmer and six coaches met with the media on Tuesday. Above all the varying circumstances, they endorsed the need to take this step in response to the coronavirus pandemic. ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Rec Department Suspends Registration For Adult Softball Leagues

Registration for the adult spring softball leagues has been suspended. The Youth and Family Development/Recreation Division has released the following statement. According to Richard West, Sports Coordinator, “Due to concern with the Coronavirus outbreak Spring Softball Registration for Summit is now suspended until further notice. This will be re-evaluated April1. If you ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors