YMCA Closes All Branches, Turns Focus To Community Needs

Thursday, March 19, 2020

Officials of the Chattanooga YMCA said they have closed all branches and are turning their focus on meeting community needs.

President & CEO Janet Dunn said, "This week, the YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga made the difficult decision to close its 4 main branches (Downtown, Cleveland, Hamilton and North River) for an estimated two weeks. The decision was made from an abundance of concern for its members and community, along with CDC guidelines.

"However, the organization is now shifting focus on how to repurpose its physical buildings and resources to meet community needs during this season.

“It’s unfortunate that our closing for two weeks has disrupted everyone’s routines. We wish that were not the case, but the Y is more than the services that are physically seen in our buildings. We have a long legacy of meeting community needs and now is when we put that into action as a change maker.

“Our members play a vital role in the work we’re doing,” said Dunn. “They enable us to do this work for the good of the community.”

The Y plans to focus on the following community needs:

• A partnership effort to provide healthy meals to kids in the community at nearly 70 sites between March 17-27. While the Y currently has plenty of volunteers in place, anyone who wants to help can donate by texting YMEALS4KIDS to 41444.

• Repurposing buildings to become Community Response Centers which will offer daycare services to healthcare workers’ children. The Y will serve healthcare workers at Tennova, Parkridge and Memorial hospitals. Registration will begin today on site at the hospitals and the daycare/camp services will begin at Y locations next week. Staff training will be administered by a physician and special precaution will be put in place to take temperatures of all staff and children daily, as well as increased cleaning efforts practiced.

• Increased communication with the Y’s most vulnerable population, its Seniors. The Y will make concerted efforts to reach out to its senior population and ensure they are not isolated and have the services and support they need. While the above community efforts are running, the Y is still staying engaged with all members, providing them with virtual healthy living options, and encouraging members to stay with them during this brief closure.  


CHI Memorial Is Latest Local Hospital To Further Tighten Visitation; Joining Erlanger And Parkridge

CHI Memorial said it will have a new visitation policy in effect at noon on Thursday. The health system "is adopting a highly restrictive visitation policy designed to protect our patients and associates." The following changes will remain in effect until further notice. No visitors will be allowed in the in-patient setting. Outpatient procedures/surgery or outpatient

Burglaries Are Down, Domestic Assaults On The Rise As Residents Move To Close Quarters At Home

Burglaries are down, but domestic assaults are definitely on the rise as Chattanooga residents move to close quarters due to the virus threat. In many cases, it is the women who get riled up and then arrested, according to jail reports. In one case on Sunday, police responded to a domestic assault call on Roanoke Ave. The victim claimed she had been arguing with her husband,

Good News On The Coronavirus

Mr. Exum, Thank you for stepping out of our fear-engulfed culture to bring us good news on the coronavirus! Who would have thought West Point classmates? Hats off to these young men and their example of leadership - Refreshing, Encouraging and Calming! Tanya Goodpasture Ooltewah

Roy Exum: America's Newest Army?

I got a wonderful phone call from my church yesterday that informed me of a new army. It seems the young people have banded together and are offering an absolutely free service, if you please, to the older members of the church at this time of the coronavirus. This band of fearless high school and college students will take you to the doctor, pick up your meds at the pharmacy, gather

Dan Fleser: UT's Response To Coronavirus Actions

KNOXVILLE – Tennessee's collective response to the SEC canceling the remainder of the 2019-20 sporting calendar amounted to a public service endorsement for the unprecedented decision. UT athletic director Phillip Fulmer and six coaches met with the media on Tuesday. Above all the varying circumstances, they endorsed the need to take this step in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chattanooga Rec Department Suspends Registration For Adult Softball Leagues

Registration for the adult spring softball leagues has been suspended. The Youth and Family Development/Recreation Division has released the following statement. According to Richard West, Sports Coordinator, "Due to concern with the Coronavirus outbreak Spring Softball Registration for Summit is now suspended until further notice. This will be re-evaluated April1. If you


