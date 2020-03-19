 Thursday, March 19, 2020 78.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Tennessee Aquarium Lays Off 112 Part-Time Employees

Thursday, March 19, 2020

The Tennessee Aquarium announced on Thursday that it will have to lay off 112 part-time employees as a result of the coronavirus. Additionally, the president, vice presidents and directors of the aquarium have taken a reduction in their salary. 

Tennessee Aquarium President and CEO Keith Sanford sent the following information. 

"Dear Aquarium staff and volunteers,

"The global Coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency continues to have profound impacts on everyone. The tourism industry has been particularly hard hit by this crisis, including the Tennessee Aquarium.

"Due to the uncertainty regarding the duration of this crisis, we don’t know how long we will have to remain closed to the public. Therefore, we have had to fully re-assess our financial situation. And regrettably, for the first time in the Aquarium’s history, this means hardships for our team.

"The timing of this emergency comes at the worst possible time of our business cycle. The Spring Break period is when we begin to re-build our cash reserves following the off-peak winter months. Without revenue from admissions, we have had to make some difficult decisions to ensure the organization’s future stability. Myself, and all VPs and Directors, took the first step by committing to a reduction in salary.

"However, without guests, we cannot maintain the same staff levels we employ during normal operating conditions. Therefore, we have made the difficult decision to layoff our part-time employees as of March 27.

"We notified these people of this permanent layoff earlier today. Their final payroll deposit will be made on April 3.

"Each individual was a valued part of our team and we deeply appreciate their service. Further, we hope they will reapply for open positions once it is safe to welcome guests back to the Aquarium.

"While most of us have never experienced a crisis of this magnitude in our lifetimes, I want to reassure you that the Aquarium’s senior leadership team and our Board of Trustees have put the Aquarium in a position to weather this storm.

"While we work on contingencies that will improve our long-term outlook, we’ll need each of you to come together to keep moving forward.

"I am grateful for your efforts and I’m inspired by your dedication to the Aquarium’s mission.

"Sincerely,

"Keith"

The Tennessee Aquarium has sent up an emergency operations fund here: https://community.tnaqua.org/donate

 


March 19, 2020

CHI Memorial Is Latest Local Hospital To Further Tighten Visitation; Joining Erlanger And Parkridge

March 19, 2020

Burglaries Are Down, Domestic Assaults On The Rise As Residents Move To Close Quarters At Home

March 19, 2020

The Chattanooga Area Food Bank Launches Operation Feed Our Neighbors


CHI Memorial said it will have a new visitation policy in effect at noon on Thursday. The health system "is adopting a highly restrictive visitation policy designed to protect our patients and ... (click for more)

Burglaries are down, but domestic assaults are definitely on the rise as Chattanooga residents move to close quarters due to the virus threat. In many cases, it is the women who get riled ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Area Food Bank is preparing for a possible 30 percent increase in the need for its services during the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials anticipate an additional cost of up to $100,000 ... (click for more)




Opinion

Good News On The Coronavirus

Mr. Exum, Thank you for stepping out of our fear-engulfed culture to bring us good news on the coronavirus! Who would have thought West Point classmates? Hats off to these young men and their example of leadership - Refreshing, Encouraging and Calming! Tanya Goodpasture Ooltewah (click for more)

Roy Exum: America's Newest Army?

I got a wonderful phone call from my church yesterday that informed me of a new army. It seems the young people have banded together and are offering an absolutely free service, if you please, to the older members of the church at this time of the coronavirus. This band of fearless high school and college students will take you to the doctor, pick up your meds at the pharmacy, gather ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: UT's Response To Coronavirus Actions

KNOXVILLE – Tennessee’s collective response to the SEC canceling the remainder of the 2019-20 sporting calendar amounted to a public service endorsement for the unprecedented decision. UT athletic director Phillip Fulmer and six coaches met with the media on Tuesday. Above all the varying circumstances, they endorsed the need to take this step in response to the coronavirus pandemic. ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Rec Department Suspends Registration For Adult Softball Leagues

Registration for the adult spring softball leagues has been suspended. The Youth and Family Development/Recreation Division has released the following statement. According to Richard West, Sports Coordinator, “Due to concern with the Coronavirus outbreak Spring Softball Registration for Summit is now suspended until further notice. This will be re-evaluated April1. If you ... (click for more)


