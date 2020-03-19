Justin Webb, Austin King Charged In Hold-Up At RV On Leggett Road

Law enforcement responded to a call of a robbery in progress on Tuesday night on Leggett Road. When they arrived, they spoke to the victim, who said he and his brother had been in their aunt’s RV behind their mother’s house.

According to the police report, a gray Ford minivan pulled up and his friends Justin Webb, 38, and Austin King, 18, got out. The victim said Webb and King showed off their .22 caliber revolver and that they all smoked marijuana together.

But after that, he said Webb and King forced he and his brother face-down onto the ground at gunpoint, and then robbed them.

The victim stated Webb pointed the gun at them and took $900 in cash tax returns from the victim’s front pocket.

The other victim, his brother, said after Webb forced him to the ground at gunpoint within the RV, Webb then took $50 in cash from him. They both said they feared for their lives, and called police immediately after Webb and King ran into their vehicle and drove away.

As police inspected the RV, they found a .22 caliber bullet on the floor close to the door, something that was placed into property. Because of this, law enforcement obtained a warrant for King and Webb.

King was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, while Webb was charged with assault. Both were arrested on Wednesday.