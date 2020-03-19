 Thursday, March 19, 2020 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Justin Webb, Austin King Charged In Hold-Up At RV On Leggett Road

Thursday, March 19, 2020
Justin Webb
Justin Webb

Law enforcement responded to a call of a robbery in progress on Tuesday night on Leggett Road. When they arrived, they spoke to the victim, who said he and his brother had been in their aunt’s RV behind their mother’s house.

 

According to the police report, a gray Ford minivan pulled up and his friends Justin Webb, 38, and Austin King, 18, got out. The victim said Webb and King showed off their .22 caliber revolver and that they all smoked marijuana together.

 

But after that, he said Webb and King forced he and his brother face-down onto the ground at gunpoint, and then robbed them.

The victim stated Webb pointed the gun at them and took $900 in cash tax returns from the victim’s front pocket.

 

The other victim, his brother, said after Webb forced him to the ground at gunpoint within the RV, Webb then took $50 in cash from him. They both said they feared for their lives, and called police immediately after Webb and King ran into their vehicle and drove away.

 

As police inspected the RV, they found a .22 caliber bullet on the floor close to the door, something that was placed into property. Because of this, law enforcement obtained a warrant for King and Webb.

 

King was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, while Webb was charged with assault. Both were arrested on Wednesday.

Austin King
Austin King

March 19, 2020

Some Chattanooga Restaurants Closing Temporarily; Others Trying Take-Out

March 19, 2020

CHI Memorial Is Latest Local Hospital To Further Tighten Visitation; Joining Erlanger And Parkridge

March 19, 2020

Burglaries Are Down, Domestic Assaults On The Rise As Residents Move To Close Quarters At Home


Some Chattanooga restaurants, in the wake of the coronavirus threat and a directive from the mayor, are temporarily closing. Pucketts said it was closing effective 6 p.m. and selling its remaining ... (click for more)

CHI Memorial said it will have a new visitation policy in effect at noon on Thursday. The health system "is adopting a highly restrictive visitation policy designed to protect our patients and ... (click for more)

Burglaries are down, but domestic assaults are definitely on the rise as Chattanooga residents move to close quarters due to the virus threat. In many cases, it is the women who get riled ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Some Chattanooga Restaurants Closing Temporarily; Others Trying Take-Out

Some Chattanooga restaurants, in the wake of the coronavirus threat and a directive from the mayor, are temporarily closing. Pucketts said it was closing effective 6 p.m. and selling its remaining food supply. It hopes to reopen in April at the location near the Aquarium. The Acropolis Grill is changing to curb side orders and a family-style menu. The Cookie Jar Cafe near ... (click for more)

CHI Memorial Is Latest Local Hospital To Further Tighten Visitation; Joining Erlanger And Parkridge

CHI Memorial said it will have a new visitation policy in effect at noon on Thursday. The health system "is adopting a highly restrictive visitation policy designed to protect our patients and associates." The following changes will remain in effect until further notice. No visitors will be allowed in the in-patient setting. Outpatient procedures/surgery or outpatient ... (click for more)

Opinion

Good News On The Coronavirus

Mr. Exum, Thank you for stepping out of our fear-engulfed culture to bring us good news on the coronavirus! Who would have thought West Point classmates? Hats off to these young men and their example of leadership - Refreshing, Encouraging and Calming! Tanya Goodpasture Ooltewah (click for more)

Roy Exum: America's Newest Army?

I got a wonderful phone call from my church yesterday that informed me of a new army. It seems the young people have banded together and are offering an absolutely free service, if you please, to the older members of the church at this time of the coronavirus. This band of fearless high school and college students will take you to the doctor, pick up your meds at the pharmacy, gather ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: UT's Response To Coronavirus Actions

KNOXVILLE – Tennessee’s collective response to the SEC canceling the remainder of the 2019-20 sporting calendar amounted to a public service endorsement for the unprecedented decision. UT athletic director Phillip Fulmer and six coaches met with the media on Tuesday. Above all the varying circumstances, they endorsed the need to take this step in response to the coronavirus pandemic. ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Rec Department Suspends Registration For Adult Softball Leagues

Registration for the adult spring softball leagues has been suspended. The Youth and Family Development/Recreation Division has released the following statement. According to Richard West, Sports Coordinator, “Due to concern with the Coronavirus outbreak Spring Softball Registration for Summit is now suspended until further notice. This will be re-evaluated April1. If you ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors