 Thursday, March 5, 2020 54.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Breaking News


FBI Units In Chattanooga To Help With Finding Killer Of 10-Year-Old Joshua Walden

Monday, March 2, 2020
Joshua Walden
Joshua Walden

With assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Hamilton County DA’s office is renewing their efforts into solving the Joshua Walden cold case. 

“This renewed activity you’re going to hear about today is indicative of the fact that the loss of Joshua was not lost on the members of the Chattanooga Police Department,” said Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy. “Those members have continued to carry this around in their hearts during the last 20 years.”

On Dec. 9, 2000, 17-year-old Crystal Walden told police that her 10-year-old brother, Joshua Lee Walden, was missing. The next day, Joshua’s brother and a few friends were playing a half-mile away from their house when they found Joshua’s body.

The body was found in a “depression in the ground” and his corpse was covered with leaves. Whoever had killed the boy had poured muriatic acid on his body. There were no major abrasions or signs of sexual assault.

“We have an increased and renewed effort into the investigation of this case,” said District Attorney Neal Pinkston, “and for the next several days and weeks, the FBI will be working alongside the DA’s cold case unit as well as the Chattanooga Police Department in helping to seek the ends of justice and finally find the answer as to who killed Joshua Walden.”

Agent Joe Carrico said the FBI has sent resources from their behavioral analysis unit, and members from their Child Abduction Rapid Deployment (CARD) team to Chattanooga to assist with the investigation.

“We ask the public, if you recall anything that happened anything that happened on that fateful day back in December of 2000, something that comes to your mind, please reach out to the Chattanooga Police Department,” said Agent Carrico. “Please let us know, because you never know what tip might lead to the solving of this crime.”

During the last week, the District Attorney’s office has released videos and press releases bring awareness to the renewed investigation, and asking people to give any information they might have about the cold case. Mike Mathis, head of the cold case unit, said they have already gotten several tips as a result of the renewed publicity.

“We have (gotten tips), and some were called in, and General Pinkston looked through some of them,” said Mike Mathis. “We’ve got several off our tip line, and in some instances they’re anonymous. And those have been disseminated amongst the FBI and the cold case unit to be followed on this week.”

Anyone who has information about this case is urged to call the DA’s Cold Case Unit at (423) 209-7470. Or, you can send an email to: coldcases@hcdatn.org.


March 5, 2020

Man Who Came To Chattanooga For Sex With 8-Year-Old Gets 210 Months In Federal Prison

March 5, 2020

Hamilton County Clerk's Office Not Affected By Closures In Nashville's Motor Division Due To Inclement Weather

March 5, 2020

TDCI Reminds Investors To Beware Of Con Artists Looking To Profit From Fear And Uncertainty


Federal Judge Curtis Collier on Wednesday sentenced a 50-year-old Washington state man to 210 months in prison in a child sex case. Mark Douglas Gould will afterward be on supervised release ... (click for more)

In the wake of the recent inclement weather in Tennessee, Hamilton County Clerk Bill Knowles stated his office is open and not affected by the state’s Metro Center closure of their Motor Vehicle ... (click for more)

In light of the ongoing developments related to the current coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and its impact on financial markets, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s Securities ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Man Who Came To Chattanooga For Sex With 8-Year-Old Gets 210 Months In Federal Prison

Federal Judge Curtis Collier on Wednesday sentenced a 50-year-old Washington state man to 210 months in prison in a child sex case. Mark Douglas Gould will afterward be on supervised release for 10 years. He is required to register with the state sex offender registry in any state in which he lives, works, or attends school and to comply with special sex offender conditions during ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Clerk's Office Not Affected By Closures In Nashville's Motor Division Due To Inclement Weather

In the wake of the recent inclement weather in Tennessee, Hamilton County Clerk Bill Knowles stated his office is open and not affected by the state’s Metro Center closure of their Motor Vehicle Division located on Vantage Way in Nashville. All other state Revenue offices in Nashville are open for business. Mr. Knowles said, “The state’s vehicle services interruption is not ... (click for more)

Opinion

Chuck Fleischmann Works Hard For Our District

Even though I agree with my good friend Roy about 90 percent of the time, I do have to slap him up the side of the head occasionally when he runs off the rails. Fleischman is an average Congressman at best, but he works hard for the benefit of our district. He has continuously obtained funding for the two largest federal projects in our district; the Locks at Chickamauga and Oak ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Coronavirus Primer

Most of you are too young to remember the “swine flu” but it scared the bejesus out of us about 45 years ago. It was so bad I was mean to pigs. I remember standing in line to get my vaccine. Our nation rushed 200 million doses of flu shots all across the country – pressed our armed forces into rural deliveries – and spent $7.1 billion to protect us from the terrifying H1N1 virus. ... (click for more)

Sports

First-Year Red Wolves Coach Obleda Focuses On Player Development, Team Approach

A year after going with a veteran of the coaching circuit, the Chattanooga Red Wolves have entrusted their second season to a first-year coach with a knack for player development. As a former Director of Coaching for BOCA Orange County in Southern California and a Coaching Education Instructor for U.S. Soccer, Jimmy Obleda has worked with a multitude of talented players who have ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Adds Courtney As Assistant Coach

Chattanooga Football Club is pleased to announce that Drew Courtney will join the first team as assistant coach for the 2020 campaign. Drew has a long resume of coaching success, and has done a masterful job of developing young players at the college and amateur level, with multiple players now plying their trade in the professional level. “I am honored to be joining the coaching ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors