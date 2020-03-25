 Wednesday, March 25, 2020 68.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Additional Driver Services Division Updates

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security continues to monitor the COVID-19 outbreak closely. At this time, State Driver Services Centers remain open and the Department is currently taking precautions to protect the health and safety of its employees and customers.

It strongly encourages citizens to utilize the e-Services portal for available online services such as renewals, duplicates, paying reinstatement fees, and changing an address to avoid visiting a Driver Services Center. A full list of available transactions can be found at https://www.tn.gov/safety/driver-services/online.html.

In an effort to reduce activity in the Driver Services Centers, the Department is announcing the following changes:

Extending the expiration of Commercial Drivers Licenses and Commercial Driving Permits. These licenses will be extended until June 30 if set to expire between March 12-May 18. All non-CDL licenses will expire six months from the date the license is set to expire. This does not apply to an individual with a Class X license.

Suspend non-CDL knowledge and skills tests until May 18.

Tennessee will temporarily suspend the issuance of REAL ID credentials effective March 25 through May 18.

The requirement that new Tennessee residents obtaining a Tennessee driver license within 30 days of becoming a resident has been extended to June 17.

Allow Med-Cert extension for CDL holders with a medical card expiring between March 12-May 18. CDL holders have until June 30 to submit their new Med-Cert to the Department. The extension is available to CDL holders with a medical card that is currently valid for more than 90 days.

With the above changes going into effect, Driver Services Centers will still be able to process new and returning residents, photo identification licenses (including voter identification credentials), reinstatements, handgun carry permits, CDL knowledge and skills tests and process renewal and duplicate transactions for non U.S. citizens with legal presence. These services are subject to change due to staffing availability. Please check the Department’s website for daily updates for centers that may be closed due to staffing availability.

As announced last week, the Department is also taking the following precautions for the health and safety of employees and customers:

Adopting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for cleaning and sanitizing all Driver Services Centers and equipment.

Providing guidance to personnel regarding precautions to minimize risk of exposure for themselves and customers.

Stationing a staff member at the entrance of each Driver Services Center to ensure the number of customers entering the Center does not exceed CDC recommendations.

Encouraging and allowing customers to wait in their vehicles using the Department’s queuing technology (E-Ticketing) until notified by text or call to enter the Driver Services Center.

Providing protective gear for examiners who interact with customers following TSA procedures.

Encouraging customers to use credit or debit cards only to limit handling of cash.

The Department asks that customers who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms (coughing, fever, shortness of breath), have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, or have traveled to a high-risk area for COVID-19, please consider the health and safety of its employees and other customers and visit a Center at another time.

This remains an ongoing situation and any updates or changes to services in response to the COVID-19 outbreak will be proactively shared.


Volkswagen Chattanooga Extends Production Suspension

CBL Makes $280 Million Draw On Line Of Credit

Health Department Requests COVID-19 Response Effort Supplies


Volkswagen Chattanooga announced Wednesday that will be extend production suspension until it resumes on Sunday, April 5, at 10 p.m. President and CEO of Volkswagen America Tom du Plessis

CBL Properties on Wednesday issued the following statement regarding COVID-19 events and impacts: "Over the past few weeks, CBL has made the safety of our employees, our customers, our tenants

The Hamilton County Health Department is asking any medical, dental, or other health offices to donate any of the following supplies to the Health Department for the COVID-19 pandemic response:




Volkswagen Chattanooga Extends Production Suspension

Volkswagen Chattanooga announced Wednesday that will be extend production suspension until it resumes on Sunday, April 5, at 10 p.m. President and CEO of Volkswagen America Tom du Plessis said, "The health and safety of our team remains our highest priority. Volkswagen Chattanooga will remain closed next week, extending the shutdown period which began March 21. We plan to resume ... (click for more)

CBL Makes $280 Million Draw On Line Of Credit

CBL Properties on Wednesday issued the following statement regarding COVID-19 events and impacts: “Over the past few weeks, CBL has made the safety of our employees, our customers, our tenants and the communities we serve our top priority,” said Stephen Lebovitz, CBL’s chief executive officer. “I am proud of the CBL organization’s commitment and response as we face this unprecedented ... (click for more)

Does The Mayor Have Authority To Closes Businesses? - And Response (3)

I am curious where the mayor gets the authority to close businesses in the city. I have looked through the state code and cannot find that authority. It appears to reside in the governor and the Health Department. I note that several cities have decided they do not have such authority after legal consultation. Cities such as Dickson and Sevierville have stated as much. ... (click for more)

We Are All In This Together

My hat is off to those on the front lines – nurses, doctors, emergency services, and essential business employees who are working through this pandemic. Yesterday, a young man and woman delivered groceries to my car. I loaded my car so that these two could keep their distance. Both talked about being careful not to bring anything harmful home to their families. Wow. I felt for both ... (click for more)

Lee Men Hoops Remember Season Of Firsts

The 2019-20 season for the men's basketball team came to a shocking end on March 14 with the club in Lakeland, Florida waiting for a date with rival Alabama Huntsville in their first ever appearance in the NCAA D2 South Regional Tournament. The event was being hosted by Florida Southern. "Once things started unfolding and the NBA made their decision, the NCAA quickly followed ... (click for more)

Mocs Athletics Host Facebook Watch Party: Focus On the 80s

What’s the greatest 5-year run in Chattanooga Mocs basketball history? There’s solid arguments to made for three different segments, but tonight’s Chattanooga Athletics Facebook Watch Party focuses on the ‘80s. “5 Golden Years” was a look back at the 1981-85 seasons. It was produced by WDEF 12 led by then sports director Randy Smith who narrated the highlight-packed era. How ... (click for more)


