7 Tornado Victims Being Treated At Erlanger, Including 1 Child

Seven victims of the tornadoes that struck middle Tennessee this week are currently being treated at Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga. According to hospital officials, one child and six adults who suffered injuries from the Tennessee storm, were transported to Erlanger’s downtown hospital, all by ground transport on Tuesday.

Two residents of the Cookeville area who were injured in this week’s storm were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center by Erlanger’s Sparta, Tn.-based LIFE FORCE 2 air ambulance.

Robbie Tester, senior director of Erlanger LIFE FORCE and Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management, also reported that the Sparta-based air ambulance flew Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton and Randy Porter, county executive for Putnam County, over Putnam County Tuesday to survey the storm damage.