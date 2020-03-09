 Monday, March 9, 2020 60.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Grady Tinsley, 84, Who Had Been Missing Since Friday Has Been Found

Monday, March 9, 2020
Grady Tinsley
Grady Tinsley
The Chattanooga Police Department had been seeking information on an elderly man who had been missing since Friday, but he has now been found.
 
Grady Tinsley was last seen at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Friday. At that time, he was wearing a blue hat, black and yellow Pittsburgh Steelers jacket, grey shirt, and blue jeans.

Mr. Tinsley lives at a group home at 2300 Chamberlain Ave. Police said he had left the home on previous occasions, but never for multiple days without notifying the caretakers. He has been returned to the group home.

March 9, 2020

Police Blotter: Woman Mistakenly Believes Neighborhood Safe Enough To Leave Car Running; Woman Causes Scene At LV Walmart After Too Many Drinks At Mexican Restaurant

March 9, 2020

Meth Dealer Brett McConkey Gets 7-Year Federal Prison Sentence

March 9, 2020

Grady Tinsley, 84, Who Had Been Missing Since Friday Has Been Found


Police responded to Bridge Drive in response to an auto theft. On arrival an officer met with the victim, who said he was walking his dog and witnessed two men in a black truck pick up his moped ... (click for more)

A man authorities said sold meth for several years has been sentenced to serve seven years in federal prison. Brett McConkey appeared before Judge Sandy Mattice. Authorities said McConkey ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Police Department had been seeking information on an elderly man who had been missing since Friday, but he has now been found. Grady Tinsley was last seen at approximately ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Police Blotter: Woman Mistakenly Believes Neighborhood Safe Enough To Leave Car Running; Woman Causes Scene At LV Walmart After Too Many Drinks At Mexican Restaurant

Police responded to Bridge Drive in response to an auto theft. On arrival an officer met with the victim, who said he was walking his dog and witnessed two men in a black truck pick up his moped and put it in the back of the truck. The suspects then drove off. * * * An officer checked out suspicious activity at a residence on N. Hawthorne Street. A woman said she saw a ... (click for more)

Meth Dealer Brett McConkey Gets 7-Year Federal Prison Sentence

A man authorities said sold meth for several years has been sentenced to serve seven years in federal prison. Brett McConkey appeared before Judge Sandy Mattice. Authorities said McConkey eventually admitted that he had been obtaining meth for many years from David and Nicole Ledford for resale. He said he also got meth from Donnie Walker. On Feb. 15, 2018, authorities ... (click for more)

Opinion

Bradley County Residents Are Being Hospitalized From Toxic Landfill Smell In Bradley County - And Response

For the past three months, the Bradley County Commission has been aware of a toxic smell coming from the county-owned waste facility. The facility is currently managed by Santek Waste Services LLC of Cleveland, Tn. Santek officials have made assurances they are working on the problem, but it still exists with no end in sight. The problem started as a random stench that emanated ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Volkswagen's 57 Votes

We’ll never know who the 57 Chattanoogans are, per ballot-box privacy, but last June those 57 unknowingly delivered Hamilton County from a huge disaster. The United Auto Workers (UAW), after failing miserably to organize a Nissan plant in Canton, Miss., pulled every possible rabbit from the hat attempting to organize the ever-expanding Volkswagen Assembly plant and, in a breath-taking ... (click for more)

Sports

Lee Women Set To Host NCAA D2 Regional As Top Seed

The Lee University women's basketball team will host the NCAA D2 National Tournament's South Regional as the No. 1 seed, the NCAA announced on Sunday evening. The Lady Flames (28-4) will host the event for the first time and will face No. 8 seed Alabama Huntsville on Friday, March 13 at 5 p.m. The three-day Regional will take place March 13, 14 and 16 inside Walker Arena in ... (click for more)

UTC Women Get WNIT Invite

The Chattanooga women’s basketball team will continue its season with a berth into the Postseason Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT). “After such an amazing turnaround, we weren’t ready for the season to end,” Chattanooga head coach Katie Burrows said. “I am excited for another opportunity to compete with this team.” The Mocs non-conference slate included Top ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors