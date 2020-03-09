Grady Tinsley, 84, Who Had Been Missing Since Friday Has Been Found

The Chattanooga Police Department had been seeking information on an elderly man who had been missing since Friday, but he has now been found.

Grady Tinsley was last seen at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Friday. At that time, he was wearing a blue hat, black and yellow Pittsburgh Steelers jacket, grey shirt, and blue jeans.





Mr. Tinsley lives at a group home at 2300 Chamberlain Ave. Police said he had left the home on previous occasions, but never for multiple days without notifying the caretakers. He has been returned to the group home.