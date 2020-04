The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a fire at St. Jude School on Ashland Terrace on Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 10 a.m.

Quint 16 was first on the scene after receiving a report of smoke from the staff.

Firefighters searched the building and found a small fire in the mechanical room.

A water pipe melted and put the fire out.

The school was empty at the time due to COVID-19 closures.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.