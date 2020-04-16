15-Year-Old Weather Radio Saves The Day For Jerry And Brenda King; Huge Tree Landed Where They Had Been Lying In Bed

A 15-year-old weather radio saved the day for Jerry and Brenda King when the devastating tornado roared through East Brainerd on Sunday night.

Mr. King, a former official at Covenant College, said, "We were already in bed but did not have the TV on to see the news. However, we had a weather radio that had been in our bedroom for 15 years or so.

"We had just checked the batteries earlier that day.

The weather radio alerted us and it said, 'Tornado - East Brainerd.' "

Mr. King said he and his wife, a former teacher at Chattanooga Christian School, dashed toward the basement bathroom.

He said, "By the time we got down the stairs, the tornado was already upon us. We got into the bathroom just in time, because the bathroom door blew open right after we closed it.

"We prayed as we listened to what we believed to be massive destruction overhead. After about one minute, it stopped. We then headed back upstairs, but were unable to get past the top of the stairs.

"We could see sky and the roof was partially missing.

"We discovered a huge tree had come through the house and was lying on our bed.

"We are so thankful to be alive!"