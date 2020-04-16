 Thursday, April 16, 2020 Weather

15-Year-Old Weather Radio Saves The Day For Jerry And Brenda King; Huge Tree Landed Where They Had Been Lying In Bed

A 15-year-old weather radio saved the day for Jerry and Brenda King when the devastating tornado roared through East Brainerd on Sunday night.
 
Mr. King, a former official at Covenant College, said, "We were already in bed but did not have the TV on to see the news. However, we had a weather radio that had been in our bedroom for 15 years or so. 
 
"We had just checked the batteries earlier that day.
 
The weather radio alerted us and it said, 'Tornado - East Brainerd.' "
 
Mr. King said he and his wife, a former teacher at Chattanooga Christian School, dashed toward the basement bathroom. 
 
He said, "By the time we got down the stairs, the tornado was already upon us.  We got into the bathroom just in time, because the bathroom door blew open right after we closed it. 
 
"We prayed as we listened to what we believed to be massive destruction overhead.  After about one minute, it stopped.  We then headed back upstairs, but were unable to get past the top of the stairs. 
 
"We could see sky and the roof was partially missing. 
 
"We discovered a huge tree had come through the house and was lying on our bed.
 
 
"We are so thankful to be alive!" 

Power Back On For About 38,000 Of Affected 60,000 Customers; Full Restoration May Take Until Tuesday

Through continuing efforts, EPB has now restored power to about 38,000 customers who were impacted by tornados and severe weather on Sunday night. About 22,000 customers remain without power. The utility expects to return power to thousands of additional customers in the next 24 hours but estimates that total restoration may take until Tuesday. One of the ways EPB is speeding ... (click for more)

Officials Say Additional Hospital Beds, Intensive Care Beds, Ventilators Available For Local Coronavirus Patients

Hamilton County Emergency Management officials on Thursday listed approved availability of hospital beds, intensive care beds and ventilators for handling the coronavirus. Surge hospital beds 288 (up from 181 on Monday) with 34 pediatric (up from 17 on Monday) Intensive care beds 49 (up from 44 on Monday) with seven (down from nine on Monday) pediatric Ventilators 369 (up ... (click for more)

Our People Make Us Great

Chattanooga, Tn., a town nestled between the Southern Appalachians Mountains and the Tennessee River, was originally occupied by proud people. Sadly, they were forced off their homes by greed. New settlers would move in and call it their own. My hometown had only 2,500 upon the outbreak of the four bloodiest years in American history. It survived being occupied by the Union Army. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Allow Each To Decide

In my lifetime there have been some monumental decisions that have affected a lot of American lives, but given the Viet Nam fiasco, our list of “stupids” is ever bothersome. For instance, whenever I get to heaven I can hardly wait to learn where Lyndon Johnson and Robert McNamara are, this after 58,209 guys like me were killed and another 2,500 went missing, and all for what? In ... (click for more)

Former Lady Vol Jazmine Massengill Transfers To Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Jazmine Massengill, who was a star guard for two years at Tennessee playing in 53 career games while she was second on the team in assists last season with 128 dimes, has elected to transfer and will join the Kentucky women’s basketball team. Massengill will have to sit out the 2020-21 season due to NCAA transfer rules. "We spent a lot of time with Jazmine ... (click for more)

Graduate Transfer Keyen Green Joins Lady Vols For 2020-21 Season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- University of Tennessee women's basketball head coach Kellie Harper confirmed Wednesday that graduate transfer Keyen Green has signed an athletics scholarship and an SEC Grant-In-Aid agreement to join the Lady Vol program for the 2020-21 campaign. Green, a 6-foot-1 forward/center, comes to Rocky Top from Liberty University, where she has spent the past ... (click for more)


