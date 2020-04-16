 Thursday, April 16, 2020 62.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


CARTA Ridership Down 43%; Federal Money Helps Transit Agency To Remain "Financially Fine"

Thursday, April 16, 2020 - by Joseph Dycus

Lisa Maragnano and the CARTA board conducted their monthly meeting via Zoom, and the finances of the company were a focal point. With COVID-19 shutting down many businesses, the amount of riders and people parking have sharply decreased. According to a graph shown during the meeting, it has decreased by around 43 percent.

“We are financially fine, since we received that influx of money from the federal government, and we also received money from the city of Chattanooga,” said Ms. Maragnano. “They gave us the next three months of our budgeted number, but we do not get that til April.”

The Incline Railway was not open during the month of March, which hurt CARTA’s bottom line considerably. She did tell the board that there was no need for overtime pay, and that spending money on fuel was reduced due to extremely low gas prices.

Their “Care-a-Van” program actually saw an increase in revenue due to grant money they had received. She also said some part-time employees had to be laid off due to the pandemic.

“Obviously, ridership is significantly down. It’s down by about 25,000 per month,” said Ms. Maragnano. “But it wasn’t as bad as I anticipated. Obviously our biggest decrease is Eastgate/Hamilton Place route, because it’s our biggest. That and Mocs Express.”

Because of the pandemic, CARTA has taken measures to ensure safety to any passengers still riding the buses. There are only to be 10 people per bus, and CARTA is asking people to not ride unless they are essential workers or absolutely need to.

“We are not encouraging people to get out and about unless it’s for essential services,” said Ms. Maragnano. “So we need to follow the same services the governor has put out, the mayors have both put out regarding staying home, and only the people that need to get to work to the essential services still open to be utilizing public transit.”

CARTA also allows employees who are 65 years and older to stay home due to COVID-19 and altered their time off requirements. 80 hours of paid time off to care for an individual or quarantine themselves, 80 hours plus two thirds for an additional ten weeks for daycare for school closings.

CARTA also instituted hazard pay. For full-time staff, it is $80 a day, while for part-timers it is $40 a day. And in addition to the 10 person limit on buses, CARTA also has spare buses in reserve if there are too many passengers to fit on one bus.

In regards to the tornadoes, CARTA had several staff members and drivers affected. CARTA has also assisted emergency services in evacuating residents of the Morning Point living facility, which sustained heavy damage during the tornado.

The board approved having Mauldin and Jenkins handling a state-mandated audit of the company, which had already been agreed upon in a contract. However, it was noted this is the last year of the five-year contract with Mauldin and Jenkins.


April 16, 2020

Power Back On For About 38,000 Of Affected 60,000 Customers; Full Restoration May Take Until Tuesday

April 16, 2020

Officials Say Additional Hospital Beds, Intensive Care Beds, Ventilators Available For Local Coronavirus Patients

April 16, 2020

Blackburn, Alexander Named To President Trump’s Task Force On The Re-Opening Of America


Through continuing efforts, EPB has now restored power to about 38,000 customers who were impacted by tornados and severe weather on Sunday night. About 22,000 customers remain without power. ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Emergency Management officials on Thursday listed approved availability of hospital beds, intensive care beds and ventilators for handling the coronavirus. Surge hospital beds ... (click for more)

President Donald Trump has named Senator Marsha Blackburn and Senator Lamar Alexander to his congressional task force to provide counsel on the re-opening of America in the wake of COVID-19. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Power Back On For About 38,000 Of Affected 60,000 Customers; Full Restoration May Take Until Tuesday

Through continuing efforts, EPB has now restored power to about 38,000 customers who were impacted by tornados and severe weather on Sunday night. About 22,000 customers remain without power. The utility expects to return power to thousands of additional customers in the next 24 hours but estimates that total restoration may take until Tuesday. One of the ways EPB is speeding ... (click for more)

Officials Say Additional Hospital Beds, Intensive Care Beds, Ventilators Available For Local Coronavirus Patients

Hamilton County Emergency Management officials on Thursday listed approved availability of hospital beds, intensive care beds and ventilators for handling the coronavirus. Surge hospital beds 288 (up from 181 on Monday) with 34 pediatric (up from 17 on Monday) Intensive care beds 49 (up from 44 on Monday) with seven (down from nine on Monday) pediatric Ventilators 369 (up ... (click for more)

Opinion

Time To Re-Start The Economy In Hamilton County

On March 22, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order, under emergency powers granted him by the state constitution, mandating social distancing and stay-at-home provisions that have helped to limit exposure of Tennesseans to the COVID-19 virus. That order and similar orders by county and city mayors throughout the state have served to limit the scope of the pandemic ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Allow Each To Decide

In my lifetime there have been some monumental decisions that have affected a lot of American lives, but given the Viet Nam fiasco, our list of “stupids” is ever bothersome. For instance, whenever I get to heaven I can hardly wait to learn where Lyndon Johnson and Robert McNamara are, this after 58,209 guys like me were killed and another 2,500 went missing, and all for what? In ... (click for more)

Sports

NFF Announces 2020 Hampsher Honor Society Class

The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) announced today the members of the 2020 NFF Hampshire Honor Society, which is comprised of college football players from all divisions of play who each maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college careers. An impressive 1,432 players from 364 schools qualified for membership in the Society's ... (click for more)

Former Lady Vol Jazmine Massengill Transfers To Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Jazmine Massengill, who was a star guard for two years at Tennessee playing in 53 career games while she was second on the team in assists last season with 128 dimes, has elected to transfer and will join the Kentucky women’s basketball team. Massengill will have to sit out the 2020-21 season due to NCAA transfer rules. "We spent a lot of time with Jazmine ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors