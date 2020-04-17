Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BRENNER, TRAVIS ALLEN
6513 CASSIE LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
UNL. POSSESSION OF HANDGUN BY JUVENILE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
---
DAVIS, JORDAN MATE
8833 QUAIL RUN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
FRECHETTE, MICHAEL JOHN
7930 WILDERNESS WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
FREEMAN, DEMETRIUS LEVON
8 N TUXEDO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
---
GRASTY, HOSEA LAMAR
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
GREEN, LATOESHA
2108 CHESTNUT ST, APT 203 CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HALFACRE, KIARA DAISHAN
234 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JENNINGS, NATHAN DEWAIN
5417 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
---
MCGUFFEY, JARROD BLAKE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VANDALISM OVER $2,500
FALSE REPORTS
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO FIXTUR
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - THIRD OFFENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI
---
MEYNERS, MELINDA SUE
4413 CROSS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374163307
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM OVER $1,000
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
---
MOORE, JEFFERY JEROME
1908 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064219
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
PRICE, HEATHER L
7159 MCCUTCHEON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
REDINGTON, KENNETH
2035 LYNDON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
---
ROGERS, LANCE EDWARD
6748 SANDSWITCH RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
---
STATUM, TAYLOR M
9603 POST OAK DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
STUCKEY, ALBERT EARL
3024 HOOD ROAD SW HUNTSVILLE, 35805
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
TRUELOVE, RACHEL V
1507 HOTWATER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 373795511
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF HEROIN
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
TURNER, EDWIN JUSTIN
3328 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
---
UNDERWOOD, DEMETRIUS LEBRON
8406 BRANDERMILL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
---
WILLIAMS, DANIELLE NICOLE
3990 ARBOR PLACE LAN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILLIAMS, DEMETRICE DEWON
1049 THORNWOODE LANE STONE MOUNTAIN, 30083
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT
