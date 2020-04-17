Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BRENNER, TRAVIS ALLEN

6513 CASSIE LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

UNL. POSSESSION OF HANDGUN BY JUVENILE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

---

DAVIS, JORDAN MATE

8833 QUAIL RUN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

FRECHETTE, MICHAEL JOHN

7930 WILDERNESS WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RECKLESS DRIVING

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

FREEMAN, DEMETRIUS LEVON

8 N TUXEDO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500

---

GRASTY, HOSEA LAMAR

727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

GREEN, LATOESHA

2108 CHESTNUT ST, APT 203 CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HALFACRE, KIARA DAISHAN

234 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

JENNINGS, NATHAN DEWAIN

5417 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500

---

MCGUFFEY, JARROD BLAKE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VANDALISM OVER $2,500

FALSE REPORTS

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO FIXTUR

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - THIRD OFFENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI

---

MEYNERS, MELINDA SUE

4413 CROSS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374163307

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

VANDALISM OVER $1,000

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

---

MOORE, JEFFERY JEROME

1908 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064219

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

PRICE, HEATHER L

7159 MCCUTCHEON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

REDINGTON, KENNETH

2035 LYNDON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

---

ROGERS, LANCE EDWARD

6748 SANDSWITCH RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

---

STATUM, TAYLOR M

9603 POST OAK DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

STUCKEY, ALBERT EARL

3024 HOOD ROAD SW HUNTSVILLE, 35805

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

TRUELOVE, RACHEL V

1507 HOTWATER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 373795511

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF HEROIN

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

TURNER, EDWIN JUSTIN

3328 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

---

UNDERWOOD, DEMETRIUS LEBRON

8406 BRANDERMILL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

EVADING ARREST

---

WILLIAMS, DANIELLE NICOLE

3990 ARBOR PLACE LAN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

WILLIAMS, DEMETRICE DEWON

1049 THORNWOODE LANE STONE MOUNTAIN, 30083

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTEMPT OF COURT

Here are the mug shots:

BRENNER, TRAVIS ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/31/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2020

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

UNL. POSSESSION OF HANDGUN BY JUVENILE

POSSESSION OF HANDGUN BY JUVENILE TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION FRECHETTE, MICHAEL JOHN

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 06/13/1956

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2020

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FREEMAN, DEMETRIUS LEVON

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/24/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500 GRASTY, HOSEA LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/16/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HALFACRE, KIARA DAISHAN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/08/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JACKSON, MICHAEL JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/14/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga State Police



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO, GA) MEYNERS, MELINDA SUE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/17/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

VANDALISM OVER $1,000

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000 MOORE, JEFFERY JEROME

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/23/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY PRICE, HEATHER L

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/08/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT REDINGTON, KENNETH

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/25/1992

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)