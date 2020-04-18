Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ABERCROMBIE, ANDREW RAY
7725 ASPEN LODGE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374214691
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BOSTON, MARCUS ALEXANDER
607 OVER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BRASFORD, TIMOTHY ADAM
1710 URBAN TRL APT 304 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BRINN, HEATHER ROSE
1710 URBAN TRL APT 304 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BRUMLOW, WILLIAM STEPHEN
16 FAIR OAK PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
---
CANTRELL, MICHAEL LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
---
DILLARD, HENRY DAVIS
3111 E 37TH ST Chattanooga, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
EVANS, ORLANDO JERRELL
3450 CHANDLER PL CHATTANOOGA, 374101373
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
FORD, MICHAEL WAYNE
7727 ENSLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GOINS, CHARLES JOSEPH
435 INMAN ST W CLEVELAND, 373111766
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HARRIS, SHALINDA YVONNE
1605 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
HOEY, TIMOTHY JOHN
344 JACKSON ST HUTCHINSON, 15640
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
JOHNSTON, MARVIN ANTHONY
1600 E 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073518
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
VANDALISM OVER $1,000
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
LILLY, PIERRE LADARIUS
5584 JEWELL RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LOVE, BRADLEY FORREST
40 FOSTER DR RINGGOLD, 30706
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MALADY, JOSEPH NICHOLAS
113 GOODSON AVE APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
---
MELTON, BRAIN
1175 BENTON PIKE SE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
MILLSAPS, CASEY WAYNE
13744 LILLARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MITCHELL, JUVONTE LEDARUIS
2913 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061811
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PAYNE, GLEN EDWARD
2408 SHADY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SCOTT, CORAL
1705 READ AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SLEDGE, DONALD CONDRIDGE
628 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112023
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
THOMAS, ANDRE D
1020 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
WILLIAMS, MARQUES LEBRON
301 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE
Here are the mug shots:
