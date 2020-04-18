Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABERCROMBIE, ANDREW RAY

7725 ASPEN LODGE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374214691

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BOSTON, MARCUS ALEXANDER

607 OVER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BRASFORD, TIMOTHY ADAM

1710 URBAN TRL APT 304 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BRINN, HEATHER ROSE

1710 URBAN TRL APT 304 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BRUMLOW, WILLIAM STEPHEN

16 FAIR OAK PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE

CANTRELL, MICHAEL LEE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000

DILLARD, HENRY DAVIS

3111 E 37TH ST Chattanooga, 37407

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EVANS, ORLANDO JERRELL

3450 CHANDLER PL CHATTANOOGA, 374101373

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

FORD, MICHAEL WAYNE

7727 ENSLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GOINS, CHARLES JOSEPH

435 INMAN ST W CLEVELAND, 373111766

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HARRIS, SHALINDA YVONNE

1605 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HOEY, TIMOTHY JOHN

344 JACKSON ST HUTCHINSON, 15640

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

JOHNSTON, MARVIN ANTHONY

1600 E 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073518

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

VANDALISM OVER $1,000

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

LILLY, PIERRE LADARIUS

5584 JEWELL RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LOVE, BRADLEY FORREST

40 FOSTER DR RINGGOLD, 30706

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MALADY, JOSEPH NICHOLAS

113 GOODSON AVE APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST

MELTON, BRAIN

1175 BENTON PIKE SE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

MILLSAPS, CASEY WAYNE

13744 LILLARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MITCHELL, JUVONTE LEDARUIS

2913 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061811

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PAYNE, GLEN EDWARD

2408 SHADY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SCOTT, CORAL

1705 READ AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SLEDGE, DONALD CONDRIDGE

628 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112023

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THOMAS, ANDRE D

1020 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

WILLIAMS, MARQUES LEBRON

301 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE

Here are the mug shots:

