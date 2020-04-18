 Saturday, April 18, 2020 52.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Damaging Easter Tornadoes Struck In Both Walker And Dade Counties

Saturday, April 18, 2020

Tornadoes that swept across Walker County and Dade County were among multiple tornadoes that touched down in Georgia during the Easter severe storm.

The National Weather Service said a tornado began just north of Summerville where multiple trees were snapped and uprooted. Near Orchard Hill Road more notable damage occurred when a camper was overturned and siding was torn from nearby houses.

The tree damage continued along the tornado path before the tornado crossed into Walker County. Additional tree damage was reported just over the county line. A two-story house was damaged when the second story and roof were removed. In addition, a Jeep was thrown more than 50 yards from its original location.

When the tornado was its strongest, at 120-125 mph, multiple other houses were damaged.

The tornado quickly weakened and lifted southeast of LaFayette. 

The EF-1 tornado in Dade County first touched down near Higdon, Ala. It traveled almost two miles before crossing the state border into Georgia.

Right at the state border numerous trees were downed along Michael Road and Brown Gap Cemetery Road. The tornado blew the pillars from the front of a home and also flipped an RV, destroying the vehicle. In addition, several houses were reported to have trees fallen on them or on the property, the NWS report said.

The tornado continued northeast towards damaging, snapping, and uprooting many trees near the Trenton Golf Club property. After additional tree damage along Canyon Park Drive, the tornado finally lifted to the southeast of the city of Trenton. 


