Davonte Ammons Arrested In Shooting Of 2 Women Saturday Night; Both Identify Him As Shooter

Davonte Ammons, 26, was taken into custody Monday, charged with two counts of attempted criminal homicide, two counts of aggravated assault and felony reckless endangerment in connection with two women that were shot Saturday night.





Ammons is in custody at the Hamilton County Jail.

Police, arriving at the corner of Dodds Avenue and Duncan Avenue, found Brittney Parks and Victoria Gates with multiple gunshot wounds.

A detective said both women are in critical condition, but he was able to speak briefly with Ms. Gates. She said an altercation occurred in a car between Ms. Parks and her ex-boyfriend and the father of her child, Ammons. She said Ammons took out a gun and shot Ms. Parks numerous times.

Ms. Gates said she then stopped the car and,Ammons got out and shot her multiple times.

Police found a red Chrysler 200 on the side of the road with all the doors open. There were multiple shell casings outside and inside the car as well as blood spatter. There were bullet holes in the front windshield.

Police said it appeared the women were in the front and Ammons in the back, and that he shot them from inside the vehicle as well as from outside the car.

Ms. Parks also told an arriving officer that it had been Ammons who shot them. That statement was captured on a body camera.

The incident happened at approximately 10:11 p.m.

The victims are ages 31 and 37.