Davonte Ammons Arrested In Shooting Of 2 Women Saturday Night; Both Identify Him As Shooter

Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Davonte Ammons
Davonte Ammons, 26, was taken into custody Monday, charged with two counts of attempted criminal homicide, two counts of aggravated assault and felony reckless endangerment in connection with two women that were shot Saturday night.

Ammons is in custody at the Hamilton County Jail.
 
Police, arriving at the corner of Dodds Avenue and Duncan Avenue, found Brittney Parks and Victoria Gates with multiple gunshot wounds.
 
A detective said both women are in critical condition, but he was able to speak briefly with Ms. Gates. She said an altercation occurred in a car between Ms. Parks and her ex-boyfriend and the father of her child, Ammons. She said Ammons took out a gun and shot Ms. Parks numerous times.

Ms. Gates said she then stopped the car and,Ammons got out and shot her multiple times.

Police found a red Chrysler 200 on the side of the road with all the doors open. There were multiple shell casings outside and inside the car as well as blood spatter. There were bullet holes in the front windshield.

Police said it appeared the women were in the front and Ammons in the back, and that he shot them from inside the vehicle as well as from outside the car.

Ms. Parks also told an arriving officer that it had been Ammons who shot them. That statement was captured on a body camera.

The incident happened at approximately 10:11 p.m.
 
The victims are ages 31 and 37.
 

April 21, 2020

Woman Says Millsaps Threatened To Burn Down Tiny House With Her, Friend Inside

April 21, 2020

EPB Completes Re-build Of Main Power Lines

April 21, 2020

Dan Wade, Former County Executive For Rhea County, Hamilton County Public Works Administrator, Dies At 84


Larry Wayne Millsaps is facing several charges after authorities said he threatened to burn down a tiny house with two people inside. Law enforcement responded to a Monday disorder call at ... (click for more)

Electric services have now been restored to about 59,000 EPB customers who lost power when tornados and severe weather ripped across the Chattanooga area last Sunday. About 1,000 customers impacted ... (click for more)

Dan Wade, former Hamilton County public works administrator, has died at his East Brainerd residence. He was 84. Mr. Wade served 27 and a half years in the post after being hired by former ... (click for more)



Woman Says Millsaps Threatened To Burn Down Tiny House With Her, Friend Inside

Larry Wayne Millsaps is facing several charges after authorities said he threatened to burn down a tiny house with two people inside. Law enforcement responded to a Monday disorder call at 13744 Lillard Road. The victim said she had a protection order against Millsaps, 46, who was on the property. She told police Millsaps threatened to kill her if she called police. The woman ... (click for more)

EPB Completes Re-build Of Main Power Lines

Electric services have now been restored to about 59,000 EPB customers who lost power when tornados and severe weather ripped across the Chattanooga area last Sunday. About 1,000 customers impacted by the original storm system remain without power and about 400 homes are too damaged for restoration until home repair or reconstruction takes place. Working through the weekend, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Chattanooga State Faculty, Staff And Students Are Resilient

Since 2017, I have had the great privilege of serving as president of Chattanooga State Community College. During this time, I have witnessed faculty and staff who go above and beyond their basic job duties to meet the needs of our students. I have seen students, who did not think they were college material, excel academically and graduate with honors. I have seen honors students ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We ‘Bout To Burst

I’m telling you what I am telling you, which in Southern-speak means what follows is the truth: The United States of America is fixing to burst, which north of Tennessee means in semi-Southern “just ’bout to pop.” Read this note of stress from a friend who loves her husband very much: “I’m ready for the Sports Barn to open back up so he can shower there every morning! He gets ... (click for more)

Sports

Tennessee Football Podcast, "The Slice," To Debut On Apple, Spotify

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – "The Slice" a Tennessee football podcast, which will feature deep-dive interviews with student-athletes and personalities inside the program, makes its debut this week with sophomore linebacker Henry To'o To'o . "The Slice" is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify (search The Slice). VFL Films' Kasey Funderburg conducts the in-depth interviews, while VFL's ... (click for more)

Lee University Kay McDaniel Tennis Clinic Cancelled

The Lee University 2020 Kay McDaniel Tennis Clinic, originally scheduled to take place June 1-5, has been cancelled due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. “This decision is made with great sadness, but out of an abundance of caution for the health and welfare of the children and instructors who are involved in my clinics,” said Ms. McDaniel. According to Ms. ... (click for more)


