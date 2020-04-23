 Thursday, April 23, 2020 57.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Health Department To Offer No Appointment And Walk-Up COVID-19 Testing At Riverfront Parkway Site

Thursday, April 23, 2020

The Hamilton County Health Department is changing the way they operate the Riverfront Parkway COVID-19 testing site to make it more accessible to anyone seeking testing. The new changes are that no appointment is necessary and there will be an option for walk-up service. The drive-through option will still be available and making an appointment through the Health Department will make the testing process faster for the client. The Riverfront Parkway testing site will operate the next two weekends, April 25-26 and May 2-3. 
 
“These changes to the way we will operate our Riverfront Parkway site are making COVID-19 testing as simple and as accessible as possible to our residents, especially for those close by in the walkable communities that do not have transportation,” says Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “We positioned this site to be able to offer testing in these communities.” 
 
The existing Bonnyshire COVID-19 testing site will continue to operate Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-noon by appointment only, and as a drive-through only. 
 
To make an appointment at either site, call the Health Department at 209-8393. No physician referral is needed and one does not need to be symptomatic for testing. The cost is free. 
 
Hamilton County Health Department COVID-19 Community Testing Sites,
call 423-209-8393 for an appointment:

Bonnyshire Testing Center -  Monday-Friday only, 9 a.m.-noon, 7460 Bonnyshire Dr.  Open to public with appointment from the Health Department by calling 423-209-8393.  No physician referral needed.  Do not need to have symptoms.  Drive-though only.

Riverfront Testing Center - Saturday and Sunday only, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1620 Riverfront Pkwy.  Open to public with appointment from the Health Department by calling 423-209-8393.  No physician referral needed.  Do not need to have symptoms.  NO appointment necessary, but faster with an appointment. Walk-up or drive-though. 

Other COVID-19 testing sites in Hamilton County not operated by the Health Department can be found on the Tennessee Department of Health’s Assessment Site Map.
 
For more information about COVID-19, call the Health Department COVID-19 Hotline at 423-209-8383 or visit the Health Department COVID-19 website.


An employee at the Mapco on Highway 58 called police due to a disorder at pump 6. Dustin Fairbanks and Aubrey King were refusing to get out of Haden Laymons' vehicle. Mr. Laymons stated he did ... (click for more)

Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office followed up on a complaint filed by residents of the Auburn Hills Trailer Park Community at 3959 Auburn Hills Drive, Ooltewah. The primary ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: 2 Pairs Of Women Tussle, Steal Gummies, Milk In Speedway Incident; Police Check Out Rap Video With Gun As Prop

An employee at the Mapco on Highway 58 called police due to a disorder at pump 6. Dustin Fairbanks and Aubrey King were refusing to get out of Haden Laymons' vehicle. Mr. Laymons stated he did not know them and he was giving them a ride but wished for them to leave him alone. Mr. Fairbanks and Ms. King left the area when asked by officers. * * * A man on 15th Avenue said ... (click for more)

Chattanooga State Faculty, Staff And Students Are Resilient

Since 2017, I have had the great privilege of serving as president of Chattanooga State Community College. During this time, I have witnessed faculty and staff who go above and beyond their basic job duties to meet the needs of our students. I have seen students, who did not think they were college material, excel academically and graduate with honors. I have seen honors students ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 'Close To House Arrest'

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke, in the past 7½ years, has led the city into dire straits. Chattanooga is in the "Top Ten" of the 'Most Dangerous Cities in America,' as well as the "Top Ten" in the 'Worst Run Cities In America.' In September of 2016 Berke was the lead character in a sex scandal that was as tawdry as any in the history of our rather colorful town, and he has been a ... (click for more)

Multiple Tennessee Players Prepare For This Weekend's NFL Draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Multiple Tennessee Vols are ready to take the next step in their football careers as the 2020 NFL Draft takes place Thursday through Saturday live on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. Round 1 airs beginning at 8 p.m. ET Thursday. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held Friday with a 7 p.m. start. Rounds 4 through 7 get underway at noon Saturday. Follow Vol football social ... (click for more)

CFC Spring Season "Will Not Happen"; UTC Awaiting Guidance From NCAA, Southern Conference On Future Games

Chattanooga Football Club Managing Director Jeremy Alumbaugh told members of the Finley Stadium Board on Tuesday that the spring season, which should have run from mid-March until mid-June, will not happen. He said planning is being done for the summer and fall seasons which will consist of exhibition games. These will likely be played before closed doors or possibly with ... (click for more)


