Rodrell Daniel, 20, Arrested In April 7 Shooting On Pinewood Avenue

Chattanooga Police Fugitive Division with assistance from CPD Gang Unit, HCSO Fugitive Unit, ATF and U.S. Marshals have made another arrest in connection with a shooting that occurred at 3300 Pinewood Ave. on April 7.





Rodrell Daniel, 20. was taken into custody on Wednesday. He is charged with attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, and felony reckless endangerment.





He is in custody at the Hamilton County Jail.

J oel Ervin, 37, was shot and killed as he was getting out of a vehicle at the apartment complex about 2:30 a.m.



