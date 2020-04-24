Small Cities In Hamilton County Gearing Up For Re-Opening Of Restaurants, Businesses

The cities of Collegedale, East Ridge, Lakesite, Lookout Mountain, Red Bank, Ridgeside and Soddy Daisy, all members of the Small Cities Coalition of Hamilton County, have agreed to join with Hamilton County to follow Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order 29 and adhere to related directives by the Hamilton County Health Department.

Governor Lee’s Executive Order 29, issued Friday afternoon, established the limited and conditional reopening of restaurants for on-site dining.

Earlier in the day, Governor Lee revealed his economic recovery plan which will allow restaurants to reopen Monday at 50 percent occupancy.

Retail stores may begin opening Wednesday at 50 percent occupancy.

Full details for both sectors can be found at tn.gov website or at https://www.tn.gov/governor/ covid-19/economic-recovery. html

As restaurants and retail businesses begin to reopen, residents are reminded to continue following the safe distancing guidelines, maintain personal hygiene, and avoid large crowds of 10 or more people, officials said.