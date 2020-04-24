 Saturday, April 25, 2020 57.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Small Cities In Hamilton County Gearing Up For Re-Opening Of Restaurants, Businesses

Friday, April 24, 2020

The cities of Collegedale, East Ridge, Lakesite, Lookout Mountain, Red Bank, Ridgeside and Soddy Daisy, all members of the Small Cities Coalition of Hamilton County, have agreed to join with Hamilton County to follow Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order 29 and adhere to related directives by the Hamilton County Health Department. 

Governor Lee’s Executive Order 29, issued Friday afternoon, established the limited and conditional reopening of restaurants for on-site dining. 

Earlier in the day, Governor Lee revealed his economic recovery plan which will allow restaurants to reopen Monday at 50 percent occupancy. 

Retail stores may begin opening Wednesday at 50 percent occupancy. 

Full details for both sectors can be found at tn.gov website or at https://www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19/economic-recovery.html 

As restaurants and retail businesses begin to reopen, residents are reminded to continue following the safe distancing guidelines, maintain personal hygiene, and avoid large crowds of 10 or more people, officials said. 

 

 


April 25, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

April 24, 2020

Auburn Hills Trailer Park Managers Arrested For Withholding Disaster Relief Packages For Residents; Supplies Handed Out To Residents

April 24, 2020

More COVID Help Is On The Way For Tennesseans

Recently, I’ve fielded a lot of questions about what Washington is doing to take care of Tennesseans on a local level. When I was in Chattanooga last week, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger impressed upon me the importance of supporting local businesses and health care workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, President Trump signed a “Phase 3.5” rescue ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Tear Down This Wall

In 1987, President Ronald Reagan delivered a speech on June 12 that became indelibly printed on my heart. “Dutch” was speaking at the Berlin Wall when he looked fear in its very eye and said before an overflow crowd of Berliners: “General Secretary Gorbachev, if you seek peace, if you seek prosperity for the Soviet Union and Eastern Europe, if you seek liberalization: Come here ... (click for more)

Dalton Places Three Golfers On NAIA PING All-American Team

NORMAN, Okla. — 2020 NAIA PING All-America Teams have been announced today by the GCAA. Wilhelm Ahlgren of Keiser, Lindsey Wilson's Callum Blinkhorn, Noah Hoffman of Ottawa (AZ), Carl Didrik Meen Fosaas of Keiser, Oklahoma City's David Meyers, Ruan Pretorius of Point, Dalton State's Ben Rebne , Eli Scott and Chip Thompson of Coastal Georgia, Alexandre Vandermoten of Ottawa (AZ), ... (click for more)

Talented But Flawed - First Round Quarterbacks Surrounded By Question Marks

Like every other aspect of the modern day NFL, quarterbacks dominated headlines before, during and after the 2020 draft. It began with LSU gunslinger Joe Burrow’s inevitable selection by the Cincinnati Bengals, with the Ohio native expected to become the franchise quarterback the Bengals have not possessed since Carson Palmer in the mid-2000s. While Burrow shined during a sterling ... (click for more)


