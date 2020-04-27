 Monday, April 27, 2020 73.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Berke Says City Parks, Public Spaces To Reopen This Week; Says Retail Businesses Up To County Health Department

Monday, April 27, 2020 - by Joseph Dycus

Mayor Andy Berke on Monday said city parks and public spaces will be reopening this week.

He said certain businesses will be allowed to reopen on Friday, including golf courses, drive-thru car washes and pet grooming businesses.

The mayor said it is up to the county health department whether retail businesses, including Hamilton Place Mall and Northgate Mall, can open on Wednesday at 50 percent capacity.

While the mayor wished to keep Chattanooga closed as the rest of the county opened up, his administration was overruled by the governor. Chattanooga’s restaurants can now open at 50 percent capacity.

“First of all, maybe it isn’t. We’re going to wait to see what this is,” said Mayor Berke when asked about if future orders from the Governor Lee would include similar language. “There’s a section in this order that all orders of local officials other than the health department are superseded. My expectation is that we will see similar language again.”

Mayor Berke said he hoped to clear up any confusion businesses may have after receiving different messages from various governmental entities. He said the motivation behind holding this press conference was to clarify what is happening.

“I believe it was the right decision to leave the decision to local mayors, given we are on the front lines of this pandemic,” said Mayor Berke. “I believe this confusion has hurt the city’s ability to re-open today, because they did not know even as of Friday afternoon, what the situation was in our city.”

While restaurants are able to allow dine-in customers, they can only be at 50 percent capacity. Mayor Berke said the city has no role in enforcing or coming up with guidelines for this, since the county is in charge of coming up with guidelines.

“Both of the governors and I’s order is in effect when it comes to churches,” said the mayor when asked about the status of churches. “I do know the governor has said there’s some kind of executive order coming soon on churches.”

 “I wanted to have good dialogue with businesses on how we can be most helpful,” said Mayor Berke on his plan to get PPE to businesses that are reopening. “We know we need to work with nonprofits like the Urban League and the Chamber of Commerce to have that conversation. We need to accelerate that as much as possible, given the change in time schedule.”

Mayor Berke said he had planned on looking at test results from recent weeks before re-opening Chattanooga.

“If you look at the big four task force report or the Nashville Plan, you will see a phase one,” said Mayor Berke. “Understanding that it depended on the numbers, I was hoping it would be weeks, not months.”


Tennessee Coronavirus Cases Now At 9,918; 3 More Deaths; McMinn County Jumps From 14 To 65 Cases

Georgia Coronavirus Numbers Continue To Climb With 24,225 Cases; 994 Deaths

Health Department Clarifies Restaurant Reopenings For Both Owners And Patrons


Tennessee Coronavirus Cases Now At 9,918; 3 More Deaths; McMinn County Jumps From 14 To 65 Cases

Tennessee coronavirus deaths are up three more to 184. Tennessee coronavirus cases rose from 9,667 in the Sunday report to 9,918. Officials said 837 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 9 from Sunday. Hamilton County has reported seven more coronavirus case and no new deaths. The county is at 149 cases and 13 deaths. Bledsoe County still has ... (click for more)

Georgia Coronavirus Numbers Continue To Climb With 24,225 Cases; 994 Deaths

Georgia state health officials said Monday that there have been 994 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus, up 78 from Sunday. The confirmed cases are now at 24,225, up by 744. Hospitalizations are at 4,744, up 367. Whitfield County now has 69 cases, up six from Sunday, and remains at four deaths. Walker County has 58 cases and no deaths. Dade County ... (click for more)

Opinion

More COVID Help Is On The Way For Tennesseans

Recently, I’ve fielded a lot of questions about what Washington is doing to take care of Tennesseans on a local level. When I was in Chattanooga last week, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger impressed upon me the importance of supporting local businesses and health care workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, President Trump signed a “Phase 3.5” rescue ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "Fake News" And Stuff

A friend sends this email on Sunday morning after reading my article, The New Stanford Report: “As the old football analyst says: "Not so fast, my friend". The Stanford report you refer to as gospel in the Sunday column has not been peer reviewed and was released and distributed by some right-wing group. Please wait until the true facts are known such as test accuracy, etc., before ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC's Tiano Inks Free Agent Deal With Texans

Former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga quarterback Nick Tiano signed with the Houston Texas as an undrafted free agent today. Tiano spent the last two seasons as the starter for the Mocs, posting 5,825 career passing yards at UTC. “I am extremely excited to sign with the Texans,” stated Tiano. “I am just ready to get to work and get to Houston.” Tiano transferred ... (click for more)

NISA Formally Announces Cancellation Of Spring Season

Today the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) announced that the Spring 2020 season, originally scheduled to run from February 29th-June 20th, has been cancelled. Although making up the lost games is not feasible at this time, Chattanooga FC is optimistic about returning to the pitch in the future, and is working with NISA officials to build out a plan that will bring ... (click for more)


