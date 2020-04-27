Authorities Investigating Shooting In Bradley County

Bradley County Sheriff's Office investigators are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon at approximately 1:10 p.m. on McClanahan Road SE in Bradley County.
More information will be released when it becomes available.
April 27, 2020
Tennessee coronavirus deaths are up three more to 184. Tennessee coronavirus cases rose from 9,667 in the Sunday report to 9,918.
Officials said 837 people have been hospitalized in the state ... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials said Monday that there have been 994 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus, up 78 from Sunday.
The confirmed cases are now at 24,225, up by ... (click for more)
The Hamilton County Health Department is providing both local restaurants and consumers the information they need to navigate safely the reopening of Hamilton County restaurants. The Health Department ... (click for more)
Recently, I’ve fielded a lot of questions about what Washington is doing to take care of Tennesseans on a local level. When I was in Chattanooga last week, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger impressed upon me the importance of supporting local businesses and health care workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Friday, President Trump signed a “Phase 3.5” rescue ... (click for more)
A friend sends this email on Sunday morning after reading my article, The New Stanford Report: “As the old football analyst says: "Not so fast, my friend". The Stanford report you refer to as gospel in the Sunday column has not been peer reviewed and was released and distributed by some right-wing group. Please wait until the true facts are known such as test accuracy, etc., before ... (click for more)
Former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga quarterback Nick Tiano signed with the Houston Texas as an undrafted free agent today. Tiano spent the last two seasons as the starter for the Mocs, posting 5,825 career passing yards at UTC.
“I am extremely excited to sign with the Texans,” stated Tiano. “I am just ready to get to work and get to Houston.”
Tiano transferred ... (click for more)
Today the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) announced that the Spring 2020 season, originally scheduled to run from February 29th-June 20th, has been cancelled. Although making up the lost games is not feasible at this time, Chattanooga FC is optimistic about returning to the pitch in the future, and is working with NISA officials to build out a plan that will bring ... (click for more)