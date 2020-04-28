All Retail Stores In Hamilton County Can Reopen On Wednesday

Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger announced Tuesday that all retail stores throughout Hamilton County can open Wednesday with specific guidelines.

The Hamilton County Health Department will open retail stores based on the authority delegated by Governor Bill Lee in his Tennessee Pledge released last Friday.

Officials said all retail stores shall comply with the guidelines found in the "Tennessee Pledge: Reopening Tennessee Responsibly" document, found on Hamilton County's

website at www.HamiltonTN.gov or on the state of Tennessee's website at www.TN.gov.