Governor Lee Travels To Chattanooga, Knoxville To Discuss Surge Planning Actions; Discusses Local Testing Shortfall

Friday, April 3, 2020

Governor Bill Lee and members of the Unified Command group traveled to Knoxville and Chattanooga on Friday to meet with local leaders and discuss surge planning efforts in these areas.

 

One issue that was addressed is how Hamilton County can ramp up its testing.

 

Governor Lee said, "We talked specifically about that today with the leadership from this community about how we can better coordinate the capacity.

Because we do have the capacity for testing here, we just need to make sure that all the medical providers, all the hospitals, all the health departments, are coordinating our efforts to ramp up that testing."

 

It began testing Friday morning by appointment and carried out 24 tests. Officials said the site at the vehicle emissions station on Bonnyshire Drive would be open three days next week. The tests are taken to the lab at Baylor School. 


Governor. Lee signed Executive Order 24 which includes the following provisions:

 

-Gives Commissioner of Health authority to allow post-degree, pre-licensed mental or behavioral health professionals to treat patients through telemedicine under the supervision of a licensed professional.

-Extends payment due date for the professional privilege tax from June 1 to July 1.

-Suspends until July 1 the April 6 deadline for filing applications for property tax relief and tax freezes, so that elderly and other vulnerable populations will not have to visit public buildings to apply.

-Gives the Commissioner of Labor and Workforce Development the discretion to require a terminating employer’s information faster (within 4 days, rather than 7 days) in the unemployment benefits claims process, in order to speed up processing of benefits.

-Extends price gouging law for another 15-day period (it can only be invoked for 15 days at a time)

-Suspends expiration of marriage licenses, which normally happens within 30 days of obtaining the license if no ceremony is held, between March 12 and May 31 is until June 30, so that those delaying their weddings because of COVID-19 don’t have to pay for a new license.

-Suspends due dates for filing statements of interest with Tennessee Ethics Commission and Governor’s Office to July 15, so that it is consistent with the federal tax return filing deadline.

-Extends deadline for previously certified law enforcement officers in Tennessee or another state that are beginning work as full-time law enforcement officers to complete certain introductory POST Commission courses.

-Allows motor vehicle dealers to record their interest in financed vehicles with the Secretary of State while county offices are closed.

-Extends due dates for driver license reinstatement installment payments for those on payment plans until June 17.

-Provides flexibility for Tennessee Corrections Institute county jail plans in light of COVID-19 conditions .

- Suspending the requirement that funds provided to the state at walk-in state service locations be deposited within 24 hours if needed to safeguard the health, welfare, and safety of state employees.


Traffic Shift Planned For U.S. 27 Downtown On Saturday Morning

Governor Lee Travels To Chattanooga, Knoxville To Discuss Surge Planning Actions; Discusses Local Testing Shortfall

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


Traffic Shift Planned For U.S. 27 Downtown On Saturday Morning

Governor Lee Travels To Chattanooga, Knoxville To Discuss Surge Planning Actions; Discusses Local Testing Shortfall

Remembering Ron Eberhardt

Roy Exum: These Didn't Volunteer

Dan Fleser: Vols Get Another Anosike Basketball Player

Cleveland-Native Rhyne Howard Selected As WBCA Honorable Mention

