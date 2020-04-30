Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BRENNER, TRAVIS ALLEN

6513 CASSIE LN HIXSON, 373432999

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RECKLESS DRIVING

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

---

CARTER, MISTY LASHAY

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DUNN, LAUREN ELIZABETH

2412 CHARLESTON SQUARE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

ELLISON, HARRISON ALEXANDER

1718 ELLYN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

GREENE, JACOB SETH

342 Valeria St Nashville, 372104961

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

HAZLETT, MARSHALL W

773 N UNION GROVE ROAD FRIENDSVILLE, 37737

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

HENDERSON, MICHAEL DON

1320 VANESSA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

HICKS, BRIAN LEE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

INDECENT EXPOSURE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

JACKSON, TERELL DEVAUGHN

3805 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374062749

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FELON CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

---

JONES, JAMICHAEL ANTONIO

2606 HARRISON PIKE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

JOSEPH, JIJO

8211 FALLEN MAPLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

KOLLER, REGINA THERESA

1100 GATEWAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000

THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000

---

KRAYNYUK, YURIY L

2019 CNTY RD 750 CALHOUN, 37301

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

LANE, LADARRIUS K

COMMUNITY KITCHEN CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

MAHONEY, ANTHONY MATTHEW

6677 CREEK ROAD WILD WOOD, 30757

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

MARTIN, ERIC DUSTIN

1211 OLD ALABAMA ROAD MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MAURICIO HERNANDEZ, MYNOR DAVID

1347 WOODMORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

MAYS, ERIKA DANIELLE

4715 BONNY OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

MCCARTER, KEVIN MICHAEL

2227 HAVEN CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

MCCLURE, RYAN JUSTIN

2039 GREEN POND ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

NOBLE, KELLY DIANE

1719 MASTERSON AVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ODUM, CORNELIUS LEBRON

101 PPOOLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374155782

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON (PRIOR DOME

---

OLIVER, KRISTOPHER C

3463 CAGLE ROAD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

---

RITA, ANDREW AUKAKE

9311 BILL REED RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

RUFFIN, DERRICK LAMONT

2310 DAISY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

SHELTON, ANGELA CHRISTINA

3114 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

SMITH, COBEY L

1201 ISBELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VEHICULAR ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

---

TAYLOR, DARVIN DIONTE

4037 TEAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000

---

TROXELL, JASON EUGENE

900 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT A4 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI

ASSAULT ON POLICE

ASSAULT ON POLICE

ASSAULT ON PLOICE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SIMPLE POSSESSION SCEDULE II METH

RESTISTING ARREST

---

WATKINS, ZACHARY TYLER KEY

160 D SALEM WAY DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

Here are the mug shots:

