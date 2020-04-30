 Thursday, April 30, 2020 53.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Thursday, April 30, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BRENNER, TRAVIS ALLEN
6513 CASSIE LN HIXSON, 373432999
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
---
CARTER, MISTY LASHAY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DUNN, LAUREN ELIZABETH
2412 CHARLESTON SQUARE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
ELLISON, HARRISON ALEXANDER
1718 ELLYN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
GREENE, JACOB SETH
342 Valeria St Nashville, 372104961
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
HAZLETT, MARSHALL W
773 N UNION GROVE ROAD FRIENDSVILLE, 37737
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HENDERSON, MICHAEL DON
1320 VANESSA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HICKS, BRIAN LEE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
JACKSON, TERELL DEVAUGHN
3805 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374062749
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FELON CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
---
JONES, JAMICHAEL ANTONIO
2606 HARRISON PIKE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JOSEPH, JIJO
8211 FALLEN MAPLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
KOLLER, REGINA THERESA
1100 GATEWAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
---
KRAYNYUK, YURIY L
2019 CNTY RD 750 CALHOUN, 37301
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LANE, LADARRIUS K
COMMUNITY KITCHEN CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
MAHONEY, ANTHONY MATTHEW
6677 CREEK ROAD WILD WOOD, 30757
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MARTIN, ERIC DUSTIN
1211 OLD ALABAMA ROAD MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MAURICIO HERNANDEZ, MYNOR DAVID
1347 WOODMORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MAYS, ERIKA DANIELLE
4715 BONNY OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MCCARTER, KEVIN MICHAEL
2227 HAVEN CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
MCCLURE, RYAN JUSTIN
2039 GREEN POND ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
NOBLE, KELLY DIANE
1719 MASTERSON AVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ODUM, CORNELIUS LEBRON
101 PPOOLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374155782
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON (PRIOR DOME
---
OLIVER, KRISTOPHER C
3463 CAGLE ROAD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
---
RITA, ANDREW AUKAKE
9311 BILL REED RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RUFFIN, DERRICK LAMONT
2310 DAISY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SHELTON, ANGELA CHRISTINA
3114 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
SMITH, COBEY L
1201 ISBELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
---
TAYLOR, DARVIN DIONTE
4037 TEAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000
---
TROXELL, JASON EUGENE
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT A4 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI
ASSAULT ON POLICE
ASSAULT ON POLICE
ASSAULT ON PLOICE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SIMPLE POSSESSION SCEDULE II METH
RESTISTING ARREST
---
WATKINS, ZACHARY TYLER KEY
160 D SALEM WAY DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

