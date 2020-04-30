Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BRENNER, TRAVIS ALLEN
6513 CASSIE LN HIXSON, 373432999
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
---
CARTER, MISTY LASHAY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DUNN, LAUREN ELIZABETH
2412 CHARLESTON SQUARE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
ELLISON, HARRISON ALEXANDER
1718 ELLYN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
GREENE, JACOB SETH
342 Valeria St Nashville, 372104961
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
HAZLETT, MARSHALL W
773 N UNION GROVE ROAD FRIENDSVILLE, 37737
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HENDERSON, MICHAEL DON
1320 VANESSA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HICKS, BRIAN LEE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
JACKSON, TERELL DEVAUGHN
3805 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374062749
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FELON CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
---
JONES, JAMICHAEL ANTONIO
2606 HARRISON PIKE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JOSEPH, JIJO
8211 FALLEN MAPLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
KOLLER, REGINA THERESA
1100 GATEWAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
---
KRAYNYUK, YURIY L
2019 CNTY RD 750 CALHOUN, 37301
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LANE, LADARRIUS K
COMMUNITY KITCHEN CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
MAHONEY, ANTHONY MATTHEW
6677 CREEK ROAD WILD WOOD, 30757
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MARTIN, ERIC DUSTIN
1211 OLD ALABAMA ROAD MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MAURICIO HERNANDEZ, MYNOR DAVID
1347 WOODMORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MAYS, ERIKA DANIELLE
4715 BONNY OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MCCARTER, KEVIN MICHAEL
2227 HAVEN CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
MCCLURE, RYAN JUSTIN
2039 GREEN POND ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
NOBLE, KELLY DIANE
1719 MASTERSON AVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ODUM, CORNELIUS LEBRON
101 PPOOLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374155782
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON (PRIOR DOME
---
OLIVER, KRISTOPHER C
3463 CAGLE ROAD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
---
RITA, ANDREW AUKAKE
9311 BILL REED RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RUFFIN, DERRICK LAMONT
2310 DAISY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SHELTON, ANGELA CHRISTINA
3114 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
SMITH, COBEY L
1201 ISBELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
---
TAYLOR, DARVIN DIONTE
4037 TEAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000
---
TROXELL, JASON EUGENE
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT A4 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI
ASSAULT ON POLICE
ASSAULT ON POLICE
ASSAULT ON PLOICE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SIMPLE POSSESSION SCEDULE II METH
RESTISTING ARREST
---
WATKINS, ZACHARY TYLER KEY
160 D SALEM WAY DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
Here are the mug shots:
|BRENNER, TRAVIS ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/31/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2020
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
|
|CARTER, MISTY LASHAY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/22/1988
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DUNN, LAUREN ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/18/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2020
Charge(s):
|
|GREENE, JACOB SETH
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/25/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2020
Charge(s):
|
|HENDERSON, MICHAEL DON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/03/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE
- ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
- UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HICKS, BRIAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/09/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2020
Charge(s):
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|JACKSON, TERELL DEVAUGHN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/30/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2020
Charge(s):
- FELON CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|JOSEPH, JIJO
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/04/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2020
Charge(s):
|
|KOLLER, REGINA THERESA
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/18/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
- THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
|
|KRAYNYUK, YURIY L
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/30/1977
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LANE, LADARRIUS K
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/22/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2020
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|MARTIN, ERIC DUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/02/1987
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MAURICIO HERNANDEZ, MYNOR DAVID
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/26/1993
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MAYS, ERIKA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/17/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MCCARTER, KEVIN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/20/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|NOBLE, KELLY DIANE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/22/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ODUM, CORNELIUS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/25/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON (PRIOR DOME
|
|RUFFIN, DERRICK LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/19/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHELTON, ANGELA CHRISTINA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/13/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|SMITH, COBEY L
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/26/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2020
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VEHICULAR ASSAULT
- EVADING ARREST
|
|TAYLOR, DARVIN DIONTE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/21/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000
|
|TROXELL, JASON EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/18/1982
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI
- ASSAULT ON POLICE
- ASSAULT ON POLICE
- ASSAULT ON PLOICE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- SIMPLE POSSESSION SCEDULE II METH
- RESTISTING ARREST
|
|WATKINS, ZACHARY TYLER KEY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/23/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|