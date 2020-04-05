Hamilton County Now Has 8 Coronavirus Victims; Tennessee Cases Reach 3,663

Hamilton County has gone from four to eight coronavirus victims, officials at the Hamilton County Health Department said. A ninth person died in a Chattanooga hospital, but was from an area county. One of the deaths was a child under five.
There have been 71 coronavirus cases within Hamilton County thus far.
The Tennessee toll from the conoravirus has reached 44 - up one from the Saturday report.
However, that does not count the four new deaths from Hamilton County.
Cases in the state rose from 3,321 to 3,663.
Officials said 328 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus.
Bradley County is at 21 cases of the deadly new strain of virus.
Marion County has gone to 16 cases. It has recorded one death.
Shelby County has shot up to 736 cases and is now recording nine deaths.
The state report shows 801 cases at Nashville with six deaths.
There have been 10 deaths at Sumner County (Gallatin) with 321 cases,
Rhea County was previously listed with a coronavirus case, but is now showing zero.
Sequatchie County has gone up to two cases.
Grundy has gone up to 12 cases. Meigs County has two, while Bledsoe County has two cases and Franklin County has 12.
McMinn County has three cases and Monroe County has increased to six. Polk County has three cases.
There are now 258 cases in Williamson County - up from 148 on Thursday. Williamson County has now reported two coronavirus deaths.
Knox County, which saw its first coronavirus death earlier this week, is at 115 cases.
Here is the latest state report (though it does not list the eight deaths in Hamilton County, just four):
|
County
|
Confirmed
|
Negative
|
Deaths
|
Anderson County
|
10
|
217
|
|
Bedford County
|
8
|
141
|
|
Benton County
|
4
|
52
|
|
Bledsoe County
|
3
|
23
|
|
Blount County
|
36
|
282
|
1
|
Bradley County
|
21
|
208
|
|
Campbell County
|
5
|
84
|
|
Cannon County
|
6
|
70
|
|
Carroll County
|
7
|
120
|
|
Carter County
|
3
|
78
|
|
Cheatham County
|
13
|
260
|
|
Chester County
|
6
|
66
|
|
Claiborne County
|
2
|
55
|
|
Clay County
|
1
|
54
|
|
Cocke County
|
1
|
67
|
|
Coffee County
|
5
|
203
|
|
Crockett County
|
0
|
36
|
|
Cumberland County
|
26
|
424
|
|
Davidson County
|
801
|
5,719
|
6
|
Decatur County
|
0
|
48
|
|
Dekalb County
|
7
|
105
|
|
Dickson County
|
23
|
186
|
|
Dyer County
|
9
|
113
|
|
Fayette County
|
20
|
169
|
|
Fentress County
|
2
|
67
|
|
Franklin County
|
12
|
115
|
1
|
Gibson County
|
11
|
187
|
|
Giles County
|
3
|
78
|
|
Grainger County
|
3
|
48
|
|
Greene County
|
17
|
88
|
1
|
Grundy County
|
12
|
51
|
|
Hamblen County
|
4
|
114
|
|
Hamilton County
|
74
|
843
|
4
|
Hancock County
|
0
|
12
|
|
Hardeman County
|
6
|
89
|
|
Hardin County
|
2
|
149
|
|
Hawkins County
|
10
|
75
|
1
|
Haywood County
|
3
|
51
|
|
Henderson County
|
1
|
98
|
|
Henry County
|
4
|
100
|
|
Hickman County
|
2
|
81
|
|
Houston County
|
2
|
82
|
|
Humphreys County
|
3
|
59
|
|
Jackson County
|
3
|
47
|
|
Jefferson County
|
6
|
110
|
|
Johnson County
|
2
|
12
|
|
Knox County
|
115
|
1,121
|
1
|
Lake County
|
0
|
19
|
|
Lauderdale County
|
2
|
56
|
|
Lawrence County
|
3
|
155
|
|
Lewis County
|
2
|
21
|
|
Lincoln County
|
5
|
63
|
|
Loudon County
|
13
|
148
|
|
Macon County
|
9
|
165
|
|
Madison County
|
19
|
271
|
|
Marion County
|
16
|
67
|
1
|
Marshall County
|
6
|
140
|
|
Maury County
|
21
|
487
|
|
McMinn County
|
3
|
204
|
|
McNairy County
|
3
|
75
|
|
Meigs County
|
2
|
50
|
|
Monroe County
|
6
|
135
|
|
Montgomery County
|
51
|
686
|
1
|
Moore County
|
0
|
16
|
|
Morgan County
|
4
|
44
|
|
Obion County
|
2
|
80
|
1
|
Overton County
|
3
|
112
|
|
Perry County
|
3
|
30
|
|
Pickett County
|
0
|
15
|
|
Polk County
|
3
|
22
|
|
Putnam County
|
52
|
407
|
|
Rhea County
|
0
|
117
|
|
Roane County
|
5
|
173
|
|
Robertson County
|
59
|
433
|
|
Rutherford County
|
147
|
1,289
|
3
|
Scott County
|
3
|
65
|
|
Sequatchie County
|
2
|
33
|
|
Sevier County
|
14
|
291
|
|
Shelby County
|
736
|
3,302
|
9
|
Smith County
|
3
|
122
|
|
Stewart County
|
2
|
61
|
|
Sullivan County
|
21
|
205
|
1
|
Sumner County
|
321
|
1,154
|
10
|
Tipton County
|
33
|
256
|
|
Trousdale County
|
8
|
43
|
1
|
Unicoi County
|
1
|
30
|
|
Union County
|
1
|
33
|
|
Van Buren County
|
0
|
24
|
|
Warren County
|
1
|
126
|
|
Washington County
|
23
|
315
|
|
Wayne County
|
2
|
41
|
|
Weakley County
|
5
|
90
|
|
White County
|
2
|
123
|
|
Williamson County
|
258
|
1,817
|
2
|
Wilson County
|
93
|
961
|
|
Pending
|
86
|
7,400
|
|
Out of State
|
265
|
7,238
|
|
Grand Total
|
3,633
|
41,667
|
44
Please note regarding case counts: This data changes rapidly as labs conduct tests and identify new cases. Labs assign those cases to a county or leave that information blank. Metro and regional health departments then determine the appropriate county of jurisdiction during their public health investigation. We’re working to reduce the “pending” number to 0. Contact the local health department for county specific information. Cases among Tennessee residents are counted by their county of residence. Residents of other states who were tested at Tennessee healthcare facilities are counted as “Out of TN”.