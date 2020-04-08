Cars Broken Into, Stolen Credit Cards Used Across The Street In Dalton

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who used a stolen credit card to make more than $450 in purchases after two cars were broken into at a Dalton restaurant. The suspect attempted a second transaction, but the credit card was declined the second time. The suspect was recorded by the store’s surveillance system.

The incident happened on March 18. After a group of friends finished eating at the Guadalajara restaurant at 817 S. Hamilton Street, they came outside to find that their cars had been broken into. One vehicle had a window broken out and the second had its key hole punched out using a tool of some kind. The items stolen included a pink Kate Spade wallet containing ID cards and bank cards as well as cash, a Dell laptop computer, and a Nike gym bag containing women’s workout clothes. When a Dalton Police Department officer arrived, the victims had already determined that one of their credit cards had already been used to make a $459 purchase at the Dollar General store across the street.

Officers retrieved surveillance pictures of the suspect from Dollar General. He was described as a light-skinned man, wearing a black Adidas jacket over a yellow shirt with jeans and a black Nike hat. He was talking on a white cell phone during the transaction, in which he purchased a $450 Visa gift card along with a birthday card and a bottle of water. The suspect then tried to buy a second $450 Visa gift card, but this time the credit card was declined. Store employees told police the suspect then left on foot, walking towards the northeast.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to contact Detective Charles Williams at 706 278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 280.