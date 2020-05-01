 Friday, May 1, 2020 64.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Student Information Update Replaces Registration For Returning Students In Hamilton County Schools

Friday, May 1, 2020

Beginning Friday, a student information update is available online for parents of returning students currently enrolled in Hamilton County Schools. 

 

The district needs information updated for all returning students in kindergarten through eleventh-grade for the 2020-2021 school year.  The information update replaces the prior registration required of returning students. 

 

Parents or guardians may update information by logging into their PowerSchool Parent Portal at any time before May 22.

Updating information in PowerSchool is essential for schools to have up-to-date contact details to allow the best possible communication between school and the home. The vital information also provides schools with current emergency and dismissal contacts for children.  Completing an update will save parents and guardians time because the only information that has changed will need to be entered into the system.

 

A link is provided to the parent portal on the Hamilton County Schools website at www.hcde.org, as well as a short video walking parents through the information update process on PowerSchool.  Additional assistance is also available by contacting the PowerSchool contact at the local school.  The school contacts will be available to assist with difficulties logging on to the PowerSchool Parent Portal.   

 

New student registration will open June 1, for students who will be new to Hamilton County Schools for the fall.


May 1, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

April 30, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

April 30, 2020

Georgia Has 26,260 Coronavirus Cases; 1,132 Deaths, 37 More Since Wednesday


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE 5700 ROPER ST APT M14 EAST RIDGE, 37412 Age at Arrest: 49 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DRIVING ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials on Thursday said there have been 1,132 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus, 37 more since Wednesday. The confirmed cases are now at 26,260 ... (click for more)



Law Day 2020, The Courts Adapt To The Crisis

The first day of May is Law Day. We set aside May 1 of each year to celebrate the rule of law and the role of law in our society. The American Bar Association, our nation’s largest legal organization, describes it in these words: “Law Day provides an opportunity to understand how law and the legal process protect our liberty, strive to achieve justice, and contribute to ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden In May 2020

As I walked through my garden, I wondered when was the last time the month of May arrived during the night with temperatures in the 40s! But I was warmed by a yearly memory I’ve carried around for well over 50 years ago. I had to be about 12 years old when I saw a picture of a “flapper girl,” which is what they called the pretty girls who quit wearing the then-required tight corsets, ... (click for more)

UTC's Jean-Baptiste Earns Top Student-Athlete Award

-Chattanooga Mocs guard David Jean-Baptiste had a strong campaign on the court but is just as stellar off it. The redshirt junior earned one of the three top campus awards decided by the university’s executive leadership team. He’s the first student-athlete to claim the special honor. Jean-Baptiste claimed the Blue Award alongside fellow student leaders Stan Settles (Chancellor ... (click for more)

Austin Peay's Hudspeth, Jackson Garner TSWA Football Honors

NASHVILLE – Austin Peay’s Mark Hudspeth and Kordell Jackson were voted the Tennessee Sports Writers Association College Football Coach and Player of the Year, respectively, for the 2019 season, as announced this week. Hudspeth led the Govs to their first OVC championship since 1977, the program's first-ever nine-win regular season and their first-ever FCS playoff appearance. ... (click for more)


