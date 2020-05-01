Student Information Update Replaces Registration For Returning Students In Hamilton County Schools

Beginning Friday, a student information update is available online for parents of returning students currently enrolled in Hamilton County Schools.

The district needs information updated for all returning students in kindergarten through eleventh-grade for the 2020-2021 school year. The information update replaces the prior registration required of returning students.

Parents or guardians may update information by logging into their PowerSchool Parent Portal at any time before May 22.

Updating information in PowerSchool is essential for schools to have up-to-date contact details to allow the best possible communication between school and the home. The vital information also provides schools with current emergency and dismissal contacts for children. Completing an update will save parents and guardians time because the only information that has changed will need to be entered into the system.

A link is provided to the parent portal on the Hamilton County Schools website at www.hcde.org, as well as a short video walking parents through the information update process on PowerSchool. Additional assistance is also available by contacting the PowerSchool contact at the local school. The school contacts will be available to assist with difficulties logging on to the PowerSchool Parent Portal.

New student registration will open June 1, for students who will be new to Hamilton County Schools for the fall.