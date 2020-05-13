Kerry Steelman Says Election Office To Put In Special Procedures In Light Of Coronavirus

Election Administrator Kerry Steelman said Wednesday his office will be putting in special sanitary procedures due to the coronavirus.

He said the only items during the voting process touched by voters are the pens and the privacy folders. Mr. Steelman said both of those will be used only once, then discarded.

He said doors will be open so no door knobs will need to be touched, and he said there will be constant cleaning.

The election chief also said that those voting will be encouraged to wear masks.

He said the county received a grant from the state through the CARES Act for computer equipment allowing expanded absentee voting capability.

County Commission members Warren Mackey and David Sharpe said, instead of voters coming to the polls and risk getting coronavirus, there should be much more widespread absentee voting.

Chairman Randy Fairbanks said expanding absentee voting would be an issue for the state Legislature and the governor's office.

Mr. Steelman said, "This has nothing to do with any changes in absentee voting law. There are no changes. None."