Kerry Steelman Says Election Office To Put In Special Procedures In Light Of Coronavirus

Election Administrator Kerry Steelman said Wednesday his office will be putting in special sanitary procedures due to the coronavirus.

He said the only items during the voting process touched by voters are the pens and the privacy folders. Mr. Steelman said both of those will be used only once, then discarded.

He said doors will be open so no door knobs will need to be touched, and he said there will be constant cleaning.

The election chief also said that those voting will be encouraged to wear masks.

He said the county received a grant from the state through the CARES Act for computer equipment allowing expanded absentee voting capability.

County Commission members Warren Mackey and David Sharpe said, instead of voters coming to the polls and risk getting coronavirus, there should be much more widespread absentee voting.

Chairman Randy Fairbanks said expanding absentee voting would be an issue for the state Legislature and the governor's office.

Mr. Steelman said, "This has nothing to do with any changes in absentee voting law. There are no changes. None."

 

 


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

City Council Rescinds Offer To Wyoming Resident As City Treasurer

Georgia Coronavirus Deaths Now Total 1,465; 34,737 Cases


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ACUP, NICHOLAS JOSH 13979 SHERWOOD LANE PLATO, 65552 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police Booked for Previous ... (click for more)

The City Council on Tuesday night voted 7-1 to rescind an offer to a Wyoming woman as city treasurer. Kate Farmer had been named to the post, then there was publicity about the fact she had ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 1,465 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 24 more since Monday. The confirmed cases are now at 34,737 ... (click for more)



Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ACUP, NICHOLAS JOSH 13979 SHERWOOD LANE PLATO, 65552 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- BAILEY, CHARLES FRANKLIN 6309 POTTS RD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 40 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County THEFT OF PROPERTY ... (click for more)

City Council Rescinds Offer To Wyoming Resident As City Treasurer

The City Council on Tuesday night voted 7-1 to rescind an offer to a Wyoming woman as city treasurer. Kate Farmer had been named to the post, then there was publicity about the fact she had been named in three Federal lawsuits, including one by a former police chief in her town of Guernsey. The city had placed her on administrative leave while investigating whether there was ... (click for more)

Because These Are A Vulnerable People Is Why Black Leaders Were Right To Question

Because these are a vulnerable people who have been traditionally and historically abused, exploited, mistreated on all levels is why black leaders, including Mr. Yusuf Hakeem, have an obligation to question aspects of how sending outsiders in to administer any testing would be handled. Especially their concerns that this information was meant to be shared with local police and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Dr. Sethi On ‘The War’

There is a website known as Medpagetoday.com that correctly identifies itself as “a trusted and reliable source for clinical and policy coverage that directly affects the lives and practices of health care professionals.” It is a very popular website for people like me who write about health-related matters, particularly in the COVID-19 era where the key is to distinguish between ... (click for more)

Former Central, Chattanooga State Pitching Ace, Brooke Parrott Signs With UTC

A local native of Harrison, Tenn., and NJCAA Division I All-American pitcher at Chattanooga State CC, Brooke Parrott has signed with the Chattanooga Mocs softball program, as head coach Frank Reed announced the first of two transfer additions on Wednesday morning. She is immediately eligible with two years remaining. In just over a season and a half at JUCO-power Chatt State, ... (click for more)

Trey Smith To Receive Pat Summitt Ignite Greatness Award

KNOXVILLE - - Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith added another accolade to an illustrious Vol career, as the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame announced he will be presented with the Pat Summitt Ignite Greatness Award at the 39th Annual Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. The induction ceremony is set for Thursday, July 21, and will air on WBXX-TV ... (click for more)


