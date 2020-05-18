 Monday, May 18, 2020 73.0°F   thunderstorm light rain fog/mist   Thunderstorm Light Rain Fog/Mist

County Schools Extend Registration Due To Demand For School Aged Child Care; More Sites Added; Lottery To Be Used

Monday, May 18, 2020

Early demand the County School system has received about School Aged Child Care has resulted in some changes to the process on Wednesday, officials said. 

 

The time for registration has been extended to allow those working to register earlier, and slots will be determined by lottery so that all interested have an equal chance to get into the program.  

 

 Registration times will now be accepted Wednesday, May 20, from 7 a.m.

until 11 a.m. at the School Age Child Care locations.  Each site will be limited to 25 children, but the lottery will give an equal chance for getting a slot for a child registered at any time during the registration period.  Registrations will be accepted at the Child Care entrance locations at each school providing the service.  The lottery is planned for Friday and will be streamed live on the district’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

 

The registration fee for participation in school age childcare for the summer will be $10 for each child and will be due after a registration is selected in the lottery.  The family’s account with the School Age Child Care Program of Hamilton County Schools will be required to have a zero balance before a child’s registration can be completed.  Past balances can be paid Wednesday before submitting a registration.

 

The change in procedures has also required a change in payment in the program.  The 2020 charge for the program is $75 a week for each child with additional siblings at a weekly rate of $37.50. 

 

Officials said, "Please note that it will be necessary to pay for the entire week regardless of the number of days your child attends in a week. The program will not be able to apply credits, and funds will not carry over to the following week for days not used in a week.  Fees are due on Monday of each week and must be paid each week to continue child care services."

   

School-aged child care in Hamilton County Schools will begin on June 1 and will be expanded to 25 school site locations this year.  The additional sites will help to keep the number of children at each site lower than summer programs in the past, it was stated.  

 

Officials said, "The number of children at each location is limited to 25 children.  The smaller number of children will help to provide the safest environment possible for children, staff, and families.  It will be necessary to have a letter from your employer stating that you are an essential employee at registration, to turn in a registration for a child for the summer program.  The state has interpreted essential employee broadly and includes those involved in healthcare, government, infrastructure, first responders, food, religion, media, transportation, finance, insurance, trades, delivery, manufacturing, education, hospitality, and more.   

 

"For additional safety precautions, no field trips will be taken during the 2020 summer program.  Parents should keep students at home that are exhibiting symptoms such as a cough, shortness of breath, sneezing, runny nose, fever, vomiting, or diarrhea in the 24 hours before a scheduled day a child is to spend in the Child Care Program.  A child must have no fever without medication to reduce the fever for 24 hours before returning. Students will be required to have temperatures taken upon arrival at the sites each day.  Students with a temperature above 100 will not be permitted to attend that day. Children who begin to display symptoms of coughing, shortness of breath, sneezing, runny nose, fever, vomiting, or diarrhea while in care will be required to be picked up.  Children will wash their hands or use hand sanitizer numerous times throughout the day.

 

"When feasible, children and staff should wear face coverings inside and outside of the facility as recommended by the CDC.  Parents are responsible for providing face coverings for children. Water fountains will not be accessible in the facility. It is recommended that children bring a water bottle with their name on the bottle each day.  Electronic devices will be allowed for personal use only, not to be shared. Cell phones will not be permitted."

 

The sites for the summer of 2020 include:

 

North River Learning Community

Allen Elementary

Big Ridge Elementary
Daisy Elementary

DuPont Elementary

Hixson Elementary

McConnell Elementary

Middle Valley Elementary

Soddy Elementary

 

Missionary Ridge Learning Community
Apison Elementary

Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts

East Ridge Elementary

Westview Elementary

 

Opportunity Zone Learning Community

Barger Academy

 

Harrison Bay Learning Community

Harrison Elementary

Ooltewah Elementary

Bess T. Shepherd Elementary

Wallace A. Smith

 

Rock Point Learning Community

Battle Academy

Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences

Lookout Valley Elementary

Nolan Elementary

Normal Park Lower

Normal Park Upper

Red Bank Elementary

Rivermont Elementary

 

 

 


