Catoosa County Schools Face $12.6 Million In State Cuts; Schools Days To Be Reduced; All Employees Take Pay Cuts

Catoosa County Schools officials said all employees will have to take pay cuts due to a funding loss of at least $12.6 million from the state of Georgia.

Officials also said that students will be going to school fewer days.

Officials said, "On May 1, 2020, the State of Georgia instructed all state agencies, including K-12 education, to prepare for a 14 percent reduction in funding due to the COVID-19 shutdown that significantly reduced state revenue.

For Catoosa County Public Schools, this funding cut will be at least $12.6 million.

"The Board of Education understands that many people in our community have lost jobs and had reductions in their household incomes during the pandemic mitigation. To reduce the impact to families, the school system will manage this budget cut through a reduction in the number of days in the school calendar. Students will have five fewer instructional days, and five teacher in-service days will be eliminated.

"All Catoosa County Schools employees’ salaries will be reduced by 10 days. With personnel cost savings and using at least $5 million from the system’s reserve fund, the Catoosa Board of Education can manage the state budget cuts without increasing property taxes. While the board regrets reducing employee work days, employees will continue to earn their same daily rate of pay each day they work.



"Based on employee and local school governance team input, the Catoosa Board of Education has adopted a new calendar for the 2020-2021 school year. The start date remains August 10th, and Superintendent Reese has an #OPENSCHOOL Task Force developing plans to start school safely on this date. The Task Force will closely monitor state and federal guidelines for COVID-19, and the system will be prepared with contingency plans that include: digital learning, partial opening (designated attendance days), and full reopening. Parents and the community will be alerted if an alternative start date becomes necessary.

"The Board of Education and Superintendent Reese would like to thank employees, parents, teachers, students, and the community for their full support during the COVID-19 health crisis."