Duckett Facing Aggravated Child Abuse Charge As 2-Year-Old Is Found With Bruises, Burns, Other Injuries

Police responded to a May 3 child abuse report about an assault of a two-year-old. The victim’s mother said Kaelan Duckett, 19 had agreed to babysit her child while she worked a shift at Amazon.

According to the police report, when the mother came home, she saw bruises, burns, and other injuries on the child’s body. When the mother confronted Duckett, he said he “whooped” the child with a belt, which was now broken.

The mother showed police texts she received from Duckett. She said he apologized for spanking the child, asked her to come back, and texted “U really gone get me locked up.”

When police asked the child what happened, the child said, “He whooped me.”

Duckett was later charged with aggravated child abuse.