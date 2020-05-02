Section Of Ooltewah-Ringgold Road Closed Sunday For Storm Debris Removal

A section of Ooltewah-Ringgold Road (SR321) will be closed on Sunday, during a project to remove tree debris. The City of Collegedale announced that the road will be closed from Apison Pike (SR 317) to Jac Kate Road.

“This section of road will be closed from 8am to 5pm on Sunday, or until the work is complete,” said Eric Sines, Public Works director for Collegedale.

Residents can use the map on how to detour around the area. Yellow indicates the road is open to local traffic only. Red designates areas completely closed for tree debris removal. The blue line specifies the detour route, using Apison Pike, Little Debbie Parkway, and Jac Kate Road.

Directional signs, cones, and Collegedale Police officers will be onsite to assist with the flow of traffic.