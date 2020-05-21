Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AKINS, STACY MARIE

1611 A GLOWMONT DR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BAILEY, CHARLES FRANKLIN

6309 POTTS RD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER

---

BAKER, HOLLY

4854 HILLSDALE CIRCLE HARRRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BELL, GARY WAYNE

475 STONERIDGE DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(BURGLARY OF AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED BURGLARY OCCUPIE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED BURGLARY OCCUPIE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(BURGLARY)

---

BOYD, JOHN LEE

727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BROCK, JAMIE NICOLE

1254 GREENBROOK LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BROWN, ERIC MATTHEW

7061 BUTTERCUP LANE OOLTHEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BROWN, MARTIN C

8227 CAVAN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ASSAULT

---

CAMPOS, CHASITY DAWN

7225 GEORGETOWN RD NW CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM

---

CLARIDY, AMANDA GAIL

1618 N CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CHILD NEGLECT

---

CONNER, JAMARAINE D

4616 SUNFLOWER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000

---

COPENY, MARCQUEZ JUANZAE

1805 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

DILL, BARRY LEE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

DURASINOVIC, EDIN

5442 TOWNE HILLS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

---

EXUM, HUNTER AUSTIN

1329 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

FLIPPEN, PAYTON BARKSDALE

7111 LESLIE DELL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)

---

GLOVER, IMARI CHARBEZ

2102 SHARP STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

---

GREEN, JUSTIN ALAN

9018 KESLER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

GRIGUTS, SERGE JOHN

8920 SHERIDA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HUGHES, MEGAN DIANAHOMELESS 727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING---HUTCHINSON, KEALYN MALIK2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)---JACKSON, GEROME4213 GRAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---JEFFERSON, TYRELL DEON2014 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSUNL. POSSESSION OF HANDGUN BY JUVENILEPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---JOHNSON, LATASHA DAWN1618 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---JONES, ERIC NAPOLEON1105 ROCKWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---JONES, JAMES DEWAYNE2803 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045632Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---JONES, JEREMY TERRELL14103 HONEY BEE LANE SALE CREEK, 37304Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---JONES, TIMOTHY JOSEPHRINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---LANDRY, SYDE JAMES2848 ANDERSON TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LEWIS, AALIYAH SHANTE1908 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064219Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---MAJIED, NI MAT HADIYAHDAYS INN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MANN, KRISTY LYNN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCT---MCCAGHREN, ROBERT GARY1302 S HOLTZCLAW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTICINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS---MCCULLOUGH, CARLOS DEON2109 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MORALES, MELISSA MARRIE5102 OLD TRL RED BANK, 374151816Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---PENDERGRAPH, JESSE LAMON8003 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---PERRY, DERICK ALEXANDER4100 MCCAHILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)---PHILLIPS, TAYRIA MALAYBE642 MAPLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)---RAY, LAUREN ELIZABETH800 NORTH VALLEYWOOD CIR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY CONDUCT---REID, FREDRICK LAMAR7640 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 36 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolSPEEDINGIMPROPER PASSING (NO PASSING ZONES)RECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEEVADING ARREST (FELONIOUS)---REMINGTON, JOSHUA CAIN3904 EAST 16TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONSIMPLE POSSESSIONPOSSESSION OF METHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---ROBERSON, DARRYL NATHANIEL713 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)FAILURE TO APPEAR---ROBERTSON, ROY CHARLES3914 PICKERING AVENUE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)FALSE IMPRISONMENT---SCARFONE, KANDICE SHAYE225 SHELLY WAY DANDRIDGE, 37800Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SHIPMAN, HAYLEY NICOLE2414 LYNDON AVE APT 6 RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---SLATON, TAMMY FAYE5209 EATON DRIVE MILTON, 32583Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SMITH, LATONA MINDALE1112 ORANGEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374046337Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRAVIOLATIONOF PROBATION PROSTITUTION---SMITH, MARCUS LEBRON726 W 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)---TANKERSLY, AMANDA727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---TURNER, TYLER WAYNE314 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS DRUG PARA)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS DRUG PARA)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS DRUG PARA)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---WRIGHT, SUMMER BROOKE14407 BACKVALLEY RD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATIION (ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING)

