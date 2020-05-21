Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|BAILEY, CHARLES FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/01/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER
|
|BAKER, HOLLY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/18/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2020
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BELL, GARY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/18/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(BURGLARY OF AUTO)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED BURGLARY OCCUPIE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(BURGLARY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(BURGLARY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(BURGLARY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED BURGLARY OCCUPIE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(BURGLARY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(BURGLARY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(BURGLARY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(BURGLARY)
|
|BOYD, JOHN LEE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 05/01/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BROWN, ERIC MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/25/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2020
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, MARTIN C
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 06/25/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2020
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- ASSAULT
|
|CAMPOS, CHASITY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/02/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
|
|CLARIDY, AMANDA GAIL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/09/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2020
Charge(s):
|
|COPENY, MARCQUEZ JUANZAE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/16/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|DILL, BARRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/12/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2020
Charge(s):
|
|EXUM, HUNTER AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/28/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|GREEN, JUSTIN ALAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/05/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|GRIGUTS, SERGE JOHN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/08/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HUGHES, MEGAN DIANA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/03/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2020
Charge(s):
|
|HUTCHINSON, KEALYN MALIK
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/26/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
|
|JOHNSON, LATASHA DAWN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/16/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2020
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, ERIC NAPOLEON
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/15/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|JONES, JAMES DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/05/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|
|JONES, TIMOTHY JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/19/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|MANN, KRISTY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/26/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2020
Charge(s):
|
|MCCAGHREN, ROBERT GARY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/20/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|RAY, LAUREN ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/04/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY CONDUCT
|
|REMINGTON, JOSHUA CAIN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/17/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2020
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- SIMPLE POSSESSION
- POSSESSION OF METH
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|ROBERTSON, ROY CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/23/1981
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
|
|SCARFONE, KANDICE SHAYE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/17/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SLATON, TAMMY FAYE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/11/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2020
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|SMITH, LATONA MINDALE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/17/1981
Arresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRA
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATIONOF PROBATION PROSTITUTION
|
|SMITH, MARCUS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/02/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
|