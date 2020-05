Here is the Walker County arrest report for May 18-24:

SLOVER BILLY SHANE W/M 25 OFFICER KIRBY ARMED ROBBERY – GUN (2 COUNTS)

BRINKLEY MICHAEL RAY W/M 26 OFFICER KELLEY CPD SIMPLE BATTERY – FAMILY VIOLENCE, THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY IN ANOTHER STATE

WATSON MICHEAL ALLAN W/M 20 OFFICER MILLER FAILURE TO APPEAR – FELONY

ALEXANDER MICHAEL ALLEN W/M 46 OFFICER HUGGINS RPD FAILURE TO APPEAR – MISD.

ASHER JOHN DAVID W/M 42 OFFICER CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

TICE STEPHEN RAY W/M 28 OFFICER HENRY POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

KENDRICK BILLY JAKE W/M 23 OFFICER HENRY POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

BROWNING BRANDY RENEE W/F 32 OFFICER HENRY POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

DEDMAN DARIAN JUSTUS B/M 22 OFFICER CAMP POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

KNECHT BRITTANY DANIELLE W/F 38 OFFICER MATHIS LPD SIMPLE BATTERY – FAMILY VIOLENCE

BLOODWORTH JAMES ALEXANDER B/M 26 OFFICER BROWN LMJCDTF CRIMINAL ATTEMPT TO PURCHASE A SCHEDULE V PROMETHAZINE – CODEINE, FORGERY

WILLIAMS DEION MARALIAS B/M 26 OFFICER BROWN LMJCDTF CRIMINAL ATTEMPT TO PURCHASE A SCHEDULE V PROMETHAZINE – CODEINE, FORGERY

ADDISON KELLY LYNN W/F 53 OFFICER WEBBER BATTERY

ENGLE DANNY EUGUENE W/M 52 OFFICER BARKLEY SIMPLE BATTERY – FAMILY VIOLENCE

BREEDLOVE MELBA JENNINGS W/F 54 OFFICER BARKLEY SIMPLE BATTERY – FAMILY VIOLENCE

WEBB JACOB ALEX W/M 22 OFFICER WOOTEN AGG ASSAULT( FVA), CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE, FTA (M)

BEARD CHRISTOPHER TYLER W/M 20 OFFICER CAREATHERS BATTERY

ALEXANDER MATTHEW TODD W/M 41 OFFICER CAREATHERS POSSESSION OF METH, DUI, FTA (X3) (F), POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

FARMER JONATHAN WARREN W/M 33 OFFICER SIMPSON BATTERY (FVA)

WHITMOYER VANESSA TAYLOR W/F 24 OFFICER ELLIOTT DUI DRUGS, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 11 AND 111, DRUGS TO KEPT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, DUI-ENDANGERING A CHILD UNDER 14 YOA, NO INSURANCE, SEAT BELT VIOLATION, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, TEXTING WHILE DRIVING, FAILURE TO REGISTER VEHICLE

COLLINS BRITAN RUSSELL W/M *** BACK FROM DALTON MEDICAL

REESE MICHAEL JAMES W/M 40 *** OFFICER GALYON BURGLARY 1ST DEGREE, HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

MITCHELL SHIRLEY LEE W/F 29 *** OFFICER LEAMON PROBATION (M)

SMITH CHRISTOPHER ANDREW W/M 20 *** OFFICER WALKER SPEEDING, RECKLESS DRIVING, RACING

SWISHER WILLIAM CHAD W/M 46 OFFICER HOLLAND LPD POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

REYNOLDS TYLER ANTHONY W/M 23 OFFICER CARTER RPD PUBLIC DRUNK, CRIMINAL TRESPASS, ENTERING AUTOMOBILE – FELONY

THOMISON MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER W/M 44 OFFICER LANG RPD WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCMENT OFFICER – MISD, FAILURE TO APPEAR – MISD

WALSTON EASTON RIVER COREY W/M 20 OFFICER MILLER FAILURE TO APPEAR – MISD, FAILURE TO APPEAR – MISD

PERKINS JERRY RAY W/M 73 OFFICER MILLER AGGRAVATED STALKING (3 COUNTS)

KING TIFFANY NICOLE W/F 30 P STANFIELD BATTERY – FAMILY VIOLENCE, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 2ND DEGREE, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE

MANGHANE KEATON MIGUEL B/M 21 OFFICER MILLER BURGLARY – POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURNING COMMISSION OR ATTEMPT TO COMMIT CERTAIN FELONIES, CRIMINAL ATTEMPT TO COMMIT A FELONY, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ROLLINS ANGELA DAWN W/F 41 OFFICER CAMP FAILURE TO APPEAR – FELONY, BRAKE LIGHT REQUIREMENTS

SMITH QUINN BARRETT W/M 45 OFFICER CAMP POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

GONZALEZ TIRZO PEREZ H/M 45 OFFICER ELLIOTT DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE, NO INSURANCE, SEAT BELT VIOLATION

WATSON SARA ELIZABETH W/F 42 OFFICER BARRETT POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, SIMPLE ASSAULT, THEFT BY TAKING- MISD

HULSEY ROGER MICHAEL W/M 42 OFFICER HENRY DUI - DRUGS

HULSEY CRYSTAL LYNN W/F 41 OFFICER HENRY FALSE REPORT OF A CRIME, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS - MISD

GROSS DANIEL MASSEY W/M 41 OFFICER CLARK POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE IV CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, THEFT BY TAKING - MISD

MILES DARRYL DWIN W/M 60 OFFICER WEBER TERRORISTIC THREATS, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DRIGGINS ALECIA ALAINA W/F 36 OFFICER KING GSP INTERFERENCE WITH GOVERNMENT PROPERTY – FELONY, SPEEDING, RECKLESS DRIVING, DUI – DRUGS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, SEATBELT VIOLATION – ADULT

KIRBY ERICA LOUISE W/F 28 OFFICER DYE DUI – DRUGS

MCNEELY JERALD LEE W/M 61 OFFICER BREWER BATTERY – FAMILY VIOLENCE

WHITED JAMES EDWARD W/M 53 OFFICER CAMP DUI, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED – 1ST OFFENSE, OPEN CONTAINER, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

SHIRLEY DANNY WAYNE W/M 34 OFFICER HUGGINS RPD DUI, RUNNING RED LIGHT, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, IMPROPER PLATES/REGISTRATION, OPERATING WITHOUT PROPER TAG/DECAL, OPEN CONTAINER VIOLATION, LEAVING THE SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/INJURY OR DAMAGE, NO INSURANCE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED, FAILURE TO APPEAR – MISD, FAILURE TO APPEAR - MISD

ELLISON MICHAEL CHANCE W/M 24 OFFICER WOOTEN GIVING FALSE NAME, ADDRESS, OR BIRTHDATE TO LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS

HILL MICHAEL KEYES W/M 49 OFFICER JONES PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY

SWINNEY NOAH ALEXANDER W/M 25 OFFICER DYE HOLD FOR WHITFIELD COUNTY

WALLACE JR DAVID LEE W/M 49 OFFICER WEBER PEDESTRIAN UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RICHARDSON DAVID LEE B/M 29 OFFICER JONES GIVING FALSE NAME, ADDRESS, OR BIRTHDATE TO LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER, FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE – FELONY

JOHNSON QUINTON LEE W/M 34 OFFICER ALFORD FAILURE TO APPEAR – FELONY

ANTHONY JEFFREY WADE W/M 42 OFFICER WEBER NO HELMET (MOTORCYCLE), DUI, DRIVING WRONG SIDE OF ROAD, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

WALKER AVERY JAMESON W/M 21 OFFICER BREWER BATTERY – FAMILY VIOLENCE, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE, VIOLATE FAMILY VIOLENCE ORDER

VANN TEARIA NORTON W/M 60 OFFICER CAMP DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

ELLIS JOSHUA BEAUDREA W/M 35 OFFICER KELLEY CPD POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, MARIJUANA – POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ, FAILURE TO REGISTER VEHICLE

KIRK KIMBERLY RENEE W/F 35 OFFICER KELLEY CPD POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, MARIJUANA – POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ

BANKSTON CHRISTIAN MICHAEL W/M 21 OFFICER BROOME GIVING FALSE NAME, ADDRESS, OR BIRTHDATE TO LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, PROBATION VIOLATION – MISD

CRAWFORD DAKOTA ASHTON W/M 23 OFFICER HENRY

PRYOR DESMOND JEVON B/M 19 OFFICER WEBER TERRORISTIC THREATS – FELONY

PURYEAR CRYSTAL JEAN W/F 40 OFFICER THOMASON PEDESTRIAN UNDER THE INFLUENCE, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISD

JUV JUV JUV W/M JUV OFFICER BARKLEY