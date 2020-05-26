15 People Killed In Memorial Day Holiday Travel Period Crashes In Georgia

Troopers and local law enforcement investigated 13 fatal traffic crashes resulting in 15 deaths across Georgia during the Memorial Day holiday travel period. The 78-hour holiday period began on Friday, at 6 p.m. and ended Monday, at 11:59 p.m.

Statewide, Georgia State troopers investigated 317 traffic crashes that resulted in 188 injuries. Troopers also investigated nine fatal crashes which resulted in 11 traffic deaths. Local agencies reporting traffic deaths during the holiday period were the Atlanta Police Department, Cobb County Police Department, Gwinnett County Police Department, and Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

In addition to crash investigations, state troopers arrested 317 people for driving under the influence. Troopers and Motor Carrier Officers issued 9,536 citations and 9,714 warnings.

There was only one social distancing violation issued in the Metro Atlanta area.



