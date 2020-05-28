Election Commission Schedules June 10 "In-Person" Meeting

The City Council and County Commission are continuing to hold electronic meetings from their homes, but the Hamilton County Election Commission has scheduled an in-person meeting.

It will be Wednesday, June 10, at 9 a.m. at the election offices at 700 River Terminal Road off Amnicola Highway.

Officials said the meeting will not be in the small room that is normally used. It will be in the larger early voting area.

The election meetings usually draw only a small number of people, though it can be larger when there are controversial issues.