 Thursday, May 28, 2020 69.0°F   thunderstorm rain fog/mist   Thunderstorm Rain Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Election Commission Schedules June 10 "In-Person" Meeting

Thursday, May 28, 2020

The City Council and County Commission are continuing to hold electronic meetings from their homes, but the Hamilton County Election Commission has scheduled an in-person meeting.

It will be Wednesday, June 10, at 9 a.m. at the election offices at 700 River Terminal Road off Amnicola Highway.

Officials said the meeting will not be in the small room that is normally used. It will be in the larger early voting area.

The election meetings usually draw only a small number of people, though it can be larger when there are controversial issues.


May 28, 2020

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For May 22-28

May 28, 2020

Election Commission Schedules June 10 "In-Person" Meeting

May 28, 2020

East Ridge Woman Faces Child Neglect Charges After Child, 10, Found At House Down The Street Naked


Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for May 22-28: 05-22-20 Bell, Tyrell L., 25, of 1315 Swope Drive, Chattanooga, TN arrested on charge of marijuana possession, less than an oz. ... (click for more)

The City Council and County Commission are continuing to hold electronic meetings from their homes, but the Hamilton County Election Commission has scheduled an in-person meeting. It will ... (click for more)

An East Ridge woman was charged with child neglect after one of her children was found naked inside of a house nine homes down from her own house that was found to be nasty and “uninhabitable.” ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For May 22-28

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for May 22-28: 05-22-20 Bell, Tyrell L., 25, of 1315 Swope Drive, Chattanooga, TN arrested on charge of marijuana possession, less than an oz. Smith, Antonio J., of 3311 Delong Ave., Chattanooga, TN arrested on charge of terroristic threats and acts. Noffsinger, James Zachariah, 27, of 113 Ralph Lane, Chickamauga, GA arrested ... (click for more)

Election Commission Schedules June 10 "In-Person" Meeting

The City Council and County Commission are continuing to hold electronic meetings from their homes, but the Hamilton County Election Commission has scheduled an in-person meeting. It will be Wednesday, June 10, at 9 a.m. at the election offices at 700 River Terminal Road off Amnicola Highway. Officials said the meeting will not be in the small room that is normally used. It ... (click for more)

Opinion

Remembering Mendon John Price

It was sad to see that Mendon John Price had passed away. He was the wheelchair bound street musician that many of you saw outside of the Lookouts games and the Tivoli events. He would be playing his harmonica. He once was cited in front of me for panhandling and blocking traffic on the street or sidewalk down where the Lookouts play. Fortunately for him, he came in front ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our New COVID MDs

Eight, or in some cases nine, autumns ago, freshman classes began at colleges all over the world. Some students, because they studied their tails off, gave up one fun weekend after another for extra hours in the lab, and were sleep-deprived for nearly a decade. They earned an invitation to medical school and, after the grueling last four years, will graduate by “virtual remote” ... (click for more)

Sports

Football Mocs Receive Votes In HeroSports.com Preseason Poll

The preseason prognostications have begun for the upcoming 2020 NCAA Football Championship Subdivision campaign. HeroSports.com released its first top-25, which included the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. The Mocs are listed among the nine teams who are also receiving votes in the online publication's poll. Chattanooga is coming off a 6-6 season under first-year head ... (click for more)

UTC Soccer Announces 2020 Schedule

The Chattanooga women’s soccer schedule features 10 home contests, including a first-time home match against Indiana State, and a road trip to Knoxville to take on Tennessee, head coach Gavin McKinney announced Wednesday. The soccer team will host the first on-campus event for the UTC athletics department. At this time, the Mocs’ preseason match against Tennessee Tech on August ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors