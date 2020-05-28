Orange Grove's Camp Double G Canceled

In June of 1958 the first session of Camp Double G in Soddy Daisy opened for children attending Orange Grove through the generosity of the Gordon Street family. The Camp has operated each summer since then enrolling campers with disabilities under the watchful eyes and supports of counselors from the area who were and are, students, brothers and sisters, friends and neighbors, teachers, cooks and lifeguards.

The annual camp session has become the highlight of the year for campers and counselors, the friendships which develop and the good times experienced during camp stay with everyone and sharpen the anticipation for next year’s session, said Hal Baker, camp director.

"Regrettably, the joy of the 62nd camp session has been denied everyone due to the outbreak of this pandemic," said Mr. Baker.

The session was due to begin this coming Saturday, with the counselors getting things ready and the campers arriving Sunday. The weather looks like it will be perfect for the week with all the activities of swimming, fishing, games and dancing being held in great conditions. The camp remains as pristine as when it was developed, nearly seven decades ago, which means no air conditioning and therefore weather is a major factor in the comfort of counselors and campers alike.

"COVID-19 has caused many plans and activities to be curtailed or cancelled, but the tradition and longevity of Double G Camp and how much it means to our individuals seems to bite especially hard on those who have so few chances to freely live in the woods for a week with friends having fun," said Mr. Baker.

"I’m sure the hundreds of former counselors working and living in our area can relate to the heartfelt experience they had at Double G and how much it will be missed by staff and campers alike. We are already making plans for next year in the full confidence that this is only one miss in the long tradition of Double G that has meant so much to so many."