Tennessee Coronavirus Deaths Up 1 To 210; Cases Go To 13,177 - Up 516; Hamilton County Now With 181 Cases; Still 13 Deaths

Sunday, May 3, 2020

Tennessee coronavirus deaths are up one since Saturday, rising to 210, according to state figures. Cases went to 13,177 - up by 516.

Officials said 1,135 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 10 from Saturday.

Hamilton County reported 181 coronavirus cases. The county still has 13 deaths.

Bledsoe County has 598 cases. There have been no deaths in the county from the virus. Almost all the cases are from the correctional facility at Pikeville. 

Bradley County is up to 53 cases with one death. 

Rhea County has five cases and no deaths.

Marion County is at 29 cases.

It has recorded one death. 

Sequatchie County still has five cases. Grundy County remains at 28 cases with one death. Meigs County has nine cases. Franklin County has 36 cases with one death.

McMinn County jumped from 14 last Sunday to 65 cases and is now at 100. Life Care Center of Athens has had an outbreak of the coronavirus with two patients dying. 

Monroe County is at 21 and it has one coronavirus death. Polk County is up to 11 cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 653 cases and has 38 deaths.

Shelby County has increased to 2,815 cases and deaths increased to 55.

There are now 427 cases in Williamson County and now has nine coronavirus deaths. 

Knox County, with five deaths, is at 243 cases.

Nashville has had 28 deaths and 2,904 cases.


May 4, 2020

PHOTOS: Sunday On The Riverwalk

May 4, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

May 3, 2020

3 More Die In Georgia From Coronavirus; 28,602 Total Cases


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AUGUSTO, CESAR 2016 WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Booked for Previous Charges

Georgia state health officials on Sunday said there have been 1,177 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus, three more since Saturday. The confirmed cases are now at 28,602,



PHOTOS: Sunday On The Riverwalk

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AUGUSTO, CESAR 2016 WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- AVILA, OSCAR 1609 S.KELLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ASSAULT DISORDERLY CONDUCT PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Rhonda Thurman: Schools Should Put Any Extra Money Into Maintenance; This Is Not The Time For Raises

On April 30, the School Board voted 6-3 to approve a revised $417 million budget. The budget was revised to cut over $3 million from the original $420 budget request. Those cuts included $2.8 million in step increases for teachers, $300,000 in 2 Central office positions, $600,000 to continue our current custodial contract (instead of putting it out for bids), canceling maintenance

Roy Exum: $1 Billion In One Month

According to the Tennessee Hospital Association, the state's 144 member hospitals lost a billion dollars during just the month of April. Sure, it was because of the way COVID-19 has mauled the United States but what hit Tennessee hospitals far worse was the "virus of fear." Erlanger had to cut emergency room staff because it turned into "the home of the lonely" – you wouldn't go

Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves SC Season Is Cancelled Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves SC summer season has been cancelled based on the Women's Premier Soccer League's decision to suspend the season as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "We went through all scenarios possible in order to get our players on the field this summer and complete a national season," WPSL President Sean Jones said. "However, it became apparent that

CFC Gains High-Profile Shareholder From Across The Ocean: Exeter City FC's Supporter Trust A Shareholder In Local Team

The Chattanooga Football Club spotlighted an unlikely entity during their Thursday "Owner of the Week" twitter post. The Scenic City's blue-clad and community-owned team revealed another shareholder, this time a team from across the eastward ocean. The Exeter City Football Club, the aptly-named team from Exeter, England, plays in League Two of the English soccer pyramid. Nicknamed


