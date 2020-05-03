Tennessee Coronavirus Deaths Up 1 To 210; Cases Go To 13,177 - Up 516; Hamilton County Now With 181 Cases; Still 13 Deaths

Tennessee coronavirus deaths are up one since Saturday, rising to 210, according to state figures. Cases went to 13,177 - up by 516.

Officials said 1,135 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 10 from Saturday.

Hamilton County reported 181 coronavirus cases. The county still has 13 deaths.

Bledsoe County has 598 cases. There have been no deaths in the county from the virus. Almost all the cases are from the correctional facility at Pikeville.

Bradley County is up to 53 cases with one death.

Rhea County has five cases and no deaths.

Marion County is at 29 cases.

It has recorded one death.

Sequatchie County still has five cases. Grundy County remains at 28 cases with one death. Meigs County has nine cases. Franklin County has 36 cases with one death.

McMinn County jumped from 14 last Sunday to 65 cases and is now at 100. Life Care Center of Athens has had an outbreak of the coronavirus with two patients dying.

Monroe County is at 21 and it has one coronavirus death. Polk County is up to 11 cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 653 cases and has 38 deaths.

Shelby County has increased to 2,815 cases and deaths increased to 55.

There are now 427 cases in Williamson County and now has nine coronavirus deaths.

Knox County, with five deaths, is at 243 cases.

Nashville has had 28 deaths and 2,904 cases.