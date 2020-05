Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

APPLEBY, SEAN S

5282 KELLOGG CREEK TRL OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

ATWELL, SARAH

630 SHORT HOLLOW RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

SIMPLE POSSESSION MARIJUANA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV

---

BICKERSTAFF, XAVIER KANE

2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BLEDSOE-HILL, TAMYA DANIELLE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)

---

BUCKNER, SUMMER

143 N ELMWOOD ST ROSSVILLE, 37041

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

---

CONNER, AMANDA GAIL

230 Sweetland Dr Chattanooga, 374156430

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

COPE, DIAMOND DIXIE

5009 17TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

COURTNEY, AMBER JUNE

2655 WEST DIDE DR NW CLEVALAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DAUGHERTY, CRYSTAL L

704 MARY AGNUS DR.

ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)---DELANEY, STEPHANIE BROOKE118 PINEGROVE CIR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROADLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---DOMINGO-MENDEZ, WALTER1702 HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaNO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---HELTON, SAMUEL1302 SPRING CREEK RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency:VANDALISMRESISTING STOP HALT FRISK---HENLEY, TAYLOR RYAN571 KASHAYA LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---HENRY, NICHOLAS CHRISTOPHER423 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---HERNANDEZ, VICTORIA9407 B HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFALSE REPORTS911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)---HILL, ERIC DWAYNE183 HICKMAN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSSPEEDINGLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---HILL, RAY ANTHONY5700 ROPER STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTETAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE---HUNTER, PATRICK DEMETRIUSHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374044307Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JOHNSTON, ERIN PAIGE900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT R 318 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---KOGER, JIMMY ODELL2621 21ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINESPEEDINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---LANG, LAURA4978 BROWNTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LOWMAN, ZACHARY JOHN727 E. 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION---MILLWOOD, KATELAND A1017 PALMER AVENUE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION---MOORE, JERMARIO DEWAYNE4798 FOREST WOOD LANE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)---ODOM, LOGAN MARQUESE7713 NAUTICA WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PINSON, JOHN WELDON404 A FRAWLEY ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---RANDOLPH, ASHLEY N484 S PINE ST DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---RICE, KEVIN MICHAEL1917 LAKEWOOD AVENUE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTKIDNAPPINGAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---SCRUGGS, MAURICO MARCEL3012 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SHEPPARD, KEVIN LEE1507 REBECCA DR APT C EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SMITH, ALDONTA ARSA701 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033110Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---STICKLEY, TANYA7235 HYDRUS DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SUTTON, JAMEKIA DEASHIA3301 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---THOMPSON, ETHAN K102 VALLEYVIEW DR FLINTSTONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---WILLIAMS, DEONTA SHAWN1103 GROVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION---WILLIAMS, MAKENZIE MASHAE3296 CUMBERLAND HILL CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILSON, ERIC CLAY84 ENDEAVOR POINT WAY APT 224 ROCK SPRINGS, 30739Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I HEROOIN---WRIGHT, JOSEPH COREYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Here are the mug shots:

APPLEBY, SEAN S

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/26/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2020

Charge(s):

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ATWELL, SARAH

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/03/2000

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2020

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

SIMPLE POSSESSION MARIJUANA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV BICKERSTAFF, XAVIER KANE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/30/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BLEDSOE-HILL, TAMYA DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/17/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM) BUCKNER, SUMMER

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/07/1994

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT COPE, DIAMOND DIXIE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/21/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2020

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE COURTNEY, AMBER JUNE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/05/1986

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAUGHERTY, CRYSTAL L

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/01/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2020

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) HELTON, SAMUEL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/03/1980

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2020

Charge(s):

VANDALISM

RESISTING STOP HALT FRISK HENRY, NICHOLAS CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/12/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HERNANDEZ, VICTORIA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/14/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2020

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) HILL, ERIC DWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/21/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

SPEEDING

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY HUNTER, PATRICK DEMETRIUS

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/03/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSTON, ERIN PAIGE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 03/17/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE KOGER, JIMMY ODELL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/28/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

SPEEDING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LANG, LAURA

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 08/18/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MILLWOOD, KATELAND A

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/14/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION MOORE, JERMARIO DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/20/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI) ODOM, LOGAN MARQUESE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/15/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT RANDOLPH, ASHLEY N

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/14/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION